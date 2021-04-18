Bitcoin falls 7% to $ 60,000 after payment veto in Turkey

Related news

Turkey curbs crypto euphoria that this week was unleashed again by the expected premiere of the Coinbase platform. Bitcoin loses 7% from its recent highs and its decline this Friday puts it back at $ 60,000. Investor punishment after the Ottoman country has announced a ban on crypto payments.

The veto will take effect on April 30 and will prevent any payment “directly or indirectly” with cryptocurrencies. The Central Bank of Turkey justifies it in the “significant risks” that these digital currencies represent for the system and its users. Thus, initiatives aimed at “issuing electronic money” have also been prohibited.

A setback for the progressive incorporation of cryptocurrencies into the real economy which becomes one of the first measures of the monetary institution under the command of Sahap Kavcioglu. This is the governor of the Central Bank of Turkey since last March the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, decided to remove Naci Agbal from his post.

Distrust in the lyre

This dismissal that occurred only four months after his appointment, as the Turkish president understood that Agbal had not implemented correct and sufficient measures to safeguard the stability of the national currency. A turn of the wheel that further undermined the image of the supervisory institution and resulted in a collapse of more than 10% for the Turkish lira.

Given this scenario, cryptocurrency trading platforms with activity in Turkey reported a strong increase in new registrations and transactions, as many citizens turned to these digital assets to safeguard their savings. The same happened also, and to a greater extent, around strong international currencies.

For now Turkey does not penalize holding or exchanging cryptocurrencies, but only prohibits its use as a bargaining chip replacing fiat currency. In this sense, the institution insists that “its use in payments may cause non-recoverable losses for the parties involved in the transactions” due to its volatility, lack of support and regulation.

Although the acceptance of bitcoin as a payment currency is still very residual on a global scale, and even more so in the case of other cryptocurrencies with less diffusion, the measure comes in full transition of large global firms in this direction. Tesla and PayPal are two of the clearest examples of this trend, which at the moment only extends to the US, but to which Turkey has already rushed to close the door.

Restrictive regulation

With this movement, the Asian country stands on the side of economies that resort to more restrictive regulation. In this sense, India put on the table just a few weeks ago the possibility of completely banning cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, in China the issuance and marketing of these assets has been banned for a long time, although not their possession or use in certain transactions.

Ultimately, this trip of Turkey with the ultimate goal of enhancing the use of its national currency came to accelerate the correction of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from their recent all-time highs. An upward path that has also been achieved thanks to a progressive advance in a more or less friendly regulation on these assets in jurisdictions such as Europe, where, above all, progress has been made in its taxation and commercialization.

Dogecoin holds up

Record price levels that have largely occurred in the context of the Stock market premiere of the Coinbase trading platform, which in its debut on the US Nasdaq reached increases of more than 70% for its shares. This Friday, bitcoin fell to intraday lows of $ 60,005, significantly below its recent highs, in the 64,374 ‘greenbacks’ achieved last Wednesday.

For its part, the dogecoin did manage to extend its vertiginous rise one more day. The cryptocurrency parody of inflation rose to 154% – at $ 0.33 – after having passed the 10-cent mark for the first time in its history this week.