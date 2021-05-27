Bitcoin, Ethereum and the challenges ahead to regain trust (Clear X # 142)

It has been the biggest cryptocurrency crash in years. In the middle of last week, Bitcoin, Ethereum and all cryptocurrencies saw their value fall by almost half in just over 24 hours. An unprecedented crash from which they are slowly recovering, but it has triggered all the alarms within the financial world.

Volatility is a concept that seems inseparable from cryptocurrencies but there are many factors that can explain its situation, from the movements of China to doubts about its environmental impact.

The hardest hour of cryptocurrencies

If a little more than a month ago, Bitcoin broke records with a valuation of almost $ 65,000, after the fall it fell below 35,000. An impressive drop valued in billions of dollars. It was not the only one, as other currencies such as Ethereum, Tether, Cardano or memecoins such as Doge also experienced falls above 40%. A week later the rebound effect has been remarkable but the impact has been so great that it has forced investors and administrations to say theirs.

China is one of the keys to this whole issue and the persecution of the miners is causing a move to other areas of the planet. We review China’s position and why it is a market with so much influence on cryptocurrencies.

He is not the only one, because this week from the US FED and the European Central Bank have also expressed their opinion on cryptocurrencies. A position that far from helping to regain ground, removes the possibility of equating them to money.

Although we are used to continuous ups and downs, this profound ripple effect leaves many questions in the air regarding the future of cryptocurrencies. A future that will depend in part on initiatives such as Ethereum 2.0 and its ability to take advantage of the Blockchain technology on which they are based. Despite the bump, 2021 can still be a great year for cryptocurrencies.

