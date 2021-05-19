Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin plummet as China (re) confirms crypto ban

At the moment there is a plummet in cryptocurrencies. Asset values ​​such as bitcoin, Ethereum or Dogecoin plummet at staggering rates, and they almost make a fool of the already significant falls that had occurred in recent days.

This entire market is experiencing absolutely spectacular drops – bitcoin is down more than 21% in the last 24 hours, but the worst is being taken by Ethereum (31% drop), Dogecoin (42%) or Shiba (48%). Among the apparent reasons is an announcement by the Chinese government that has reconfirmed that it prohibits banks from operating cryptocurrencies. That decision is not actually from now, and is in fact a reconfirmation of the 2013 announcement that was later confirmed in 2017.

Some cryptocurrencies are losing almost half of their value

Memecoins like Dogecoin or Shiba are suffering especially severe blows, and in just 24 hours they have lost almost half of the value they hadBut in reality these spectacular declines are affecting the entire cryptocurrency market.

BitCoin, which just a month ago touched $ 65,000, has seen its value cut in half, which is currently playing with the $ 33,000 barrier. Ethereum, for many even more promising than bitcoin itself, It topped $ 4,300 just a week ago, but is now trading at $ 2,222 and therefore it has also lost half of its value in an even shorter period of time.

This amazing snap is affecting the entire cryptocurrency market, which accumulate bestial losses (In a week Shiba has lost 70% of its value for example), which contrasts with the situation of apparent bonanza that had occurred during the first months of the year.

This time there are no tweets from Elon Musk behind this new fall, and some analysts suggest that the blame for this collapse lies with various Chinese banking associations, who have reiterated their positions and will continue to ban cryptocurrency services.

Here you can see the plummeting value of ETH, which is half its value a week ago. Source: CoinMarketCap.

The National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China announced on Tuesday that reconfirmed the bans that were originally implemented in 2013 and confirmed in 2017. According to this decision, the country’s financial institutions were prohibited from providing services related to crypto visas, and ICOs were also considered illegal.

Although some seem to have taken this ban as a novelty, the truth is that China has simply reaffirmed the position it has already taken on those two occasions and which also caused a notable cryptocurrency crash in 2017. The People’s Bank of China was also very tough in this regard and announced in 2019 that it would pursue cryptocurrency trading operations.

Those decisions contrast with a clear reality: China is by far the country where the most cryptocurrencies are mined, and according to Statista its market share here is 65%: the United States (7.24%) and Russia (6.9%) follow it very far, something that reflects a singular dichotomy.

Coinbase, Binance and other exchanges, down due to the panic effect

The fall in the value of cryptocurrencies has caused an also spectacular collateral effect on exchanges, the cryptocurrency trading markets. Users who have wanted to withdraw their assets or operate to take advantage of these price drops have not been able to act in some cases.

Coinbase, which a few weeks ago went public as a market success story, is having problems on its platform: according to its status page, it is not possible to operate with cryptocurrencies such as ETH, although it is possible to do so with bitcoin … manages to access your website, which also displays error messages.

Other exchanges such as Binance or Kraken are also