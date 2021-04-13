Bitcoin ETF on SEC Gate, MicroStrategy’s BTC Pay + More news

Compartir

Source: Adobe / Kristina Blokhin

Get your daily bite-sized summary of cryptoasset and blockchain news by investigating the stories that go unnoticed in today’s crypto news.

Bitcoin News

The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will be forced to decide whether to allow another bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), after it published a document stating that it had received a request for WisdomTree . The New York-based firm launched its first conventional ETF products in June 2006 and has since become one of the biggest names on the American ETF scene. The SEC is expected to pass its ruling on an ETF proposal Vaneck in the coming weeks, with the Kryptoin Delaware-based submitting another application to the SEC last week. In addition, the financial services company focused on digital assets Galaxy Digital has filed its own Bitcoin ETF with the SEC. The board of directors of the US-based software developer. MicroStrategy will receive a payment in bitcoin, announced CEO Michael Saylor. On April 11, 2021, the Board amended the compensation arrangements whereby non-employee directors will receive all fees in bitcoin rather than cash, and the Board cited their commitment to BTC given its ability to serve as a store of value. , “not tied to sovereign monetary policy,” the SEC filing said. The amount of fees remains unchanged and will be nominally denominated in USD. At the time of payment, the payment processor will convert the fees from USD to BTC and then deposit them in the digital wallet of the non-employee director.

Regulatory news

The Central Bank Argentina earlier this month ordered the nation’s commercial banks to send them the names and personal details of customers they believe have dealt with cryptocurrencies. According to Infobae, the Central Bank wants banks to provide it with the addresses of crypto merchants, bank account numbers, and tax identification numbers. Banks were told in a letter, Infobae reported, that they must provide data on people who they believe have made purchases, sales or payments using tokens such as bitcoin before April 7 to Wednesday of last week.

CBDC News

The administration of United States President Joe Biden is intensifying scrutiny of China’s plans for a digital yuan, and some officials from the treasure , the Department of State , the Pentagon Y the National Security Council are reinforcing their efforts to understand the possible implications, concerned that the measure could start a crisis. is bidding to topple the US dollar as the world’s dominant reserve currency, Bloomberg reported, citing “people familiar with the matter.” They are less concerned about an immediate challenge to the current structure of the global financial system, but want to understand how the digital yuan will be distributed and whether it could also be used to avoid US sanctions. Officials are confident that the latter is not China’s intention, and the Biden administration does not currently plan to take any action to counter longer-term threats from China’s digital currency, the report said.

Mining news

BitRiver , a Russia-based crypto mining service provider, announced today the advance sale of the BitRiver (BTR) token, an ERC-20 utility token that represents one watt-hour of energy at BitRiver’s placement facility in Bratsk, Siberia, Russia. Near the end of the five years from the date of the public launch of the token, which will take place in Bithumb Global On April 19, BitRiver will offer to buy back the tokens and immediately “burn” them, the press release says. The manufacturer of Bitcoin miners, Canaan, reported a net loss for 2020 of around $ 33 million. Its 2020 net income was about $ 68.6 million, compared to $ 217.3 million in 2019. Gross profit for this period is reported at $ 5.8 million compared to $ 78.8. millions of dollars from the previous year.

Privacy news

Electric Coin Co. , the company behind the privacy-focused Zcash (ZEC) token, announced Halo Arc for Zcash, a suite of products to launch “the next generation of Zcash.” Halo eliminates the need for a trusted configuration and updates the underlying cryptography of the protocol, the company said, adding that the planned release of Halo Arc is October 1, 2021, to coincide with the activation of Network Upgrade 5.

Investment news

Virtue Poker backed by ConsenSys, the Ethereum (ETH) -based multi-chain decentralized poker platform with license from the Malta Gaming Authority , said it has completed a $ 5 million strategic investment round and plans to use the funds to start the Virtue Poker mainnet. launch, which is scheduled for May 2021.

Boson Protocol , the developer of a “capture-resistant dCommerce ecosystem” using game theory-encoded NFTs, announced today that it has raised $ 25.8 million from its public token sale, raising the total funds raised by the company. to USD 36 million. The news follows the recent $ 10 million increase from the Boson Protocol in private investment rounds. According to reports, several of the chat app’s investors Telegram on the failed blockchain project TON have started receiving refunds. Under the terms of an offer presented to investors in an initial coin offering that raised around $ 1.7 billion, token buyers were entitled to receive instant rebates of 72% of their initial stake in May last year or wait until this. month and get a 110% refund. . News outlet The Bell reported that two investors had told it that “they had already received money,” adding that “others have received letters indicating that payments have started.”

Career news

The issuer of the second largest stablecoin, USD Coin (USD), Circle , said it appointed Dante Disparte as its chief strategy officer and director of global policy. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Diem Association .

NFT News

Sandbox , a decentralized social metaverse platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands , announced that they have won multiple partners from the non-fungible token (NFT), investment and music industries, including Nifty Gateway , 21x , Gemini , Gemini Frontier Fund , Galaxy Interactive. , Bill Lee, Ken Howery, Chris Ye, and the Avenged Sevenfold gang, all of whom have teamed up to acquire LAND NFT in the open metaverse and are committed to creating experiences throughout the metaverse.