Bitcoin ETF delayed as SEC investigates how to protect investor

Gary Gensler, chairman of the SEC, told Congress that the cryptocurrency market needs more protection for investors, which is likely to dampen hopes that a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) will be approved in the near future.

Speaking to the United States Congress, Gary Gensler, chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the cryptocurrency market needed more protection for investors. Such words could play against people who expected a Bitcoin ETF to be approved soon.

The long-awaited Bitcoin ETF

A Bitcoin ETF in the United States would be a huge step forward in the market, given that it would give investors direct access to crypto assets. Currently, there are indirect cryptocurrency investment ETFs that users can invest in, but it is not direct exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin wants you ETF

Greater regulation and investor protection would be a priority for an ETF, since direct access could cause a significant alteration of the market status quo. The lack of protection could hurt new investors, especially when you consider that cryptocurrencies are a volatile asset class.

The SEC said two weeks ago that it would like to have an additional 45 days to approve VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF. Since then, VanEck has submitted an application to create an Ethereum ETF. All the signs point to the first ETF will arrive later than desired.

Van Eck ETF

Other countries, such as Canada, have already approved multiple ETFs. The US is likely to join this decision soon, but it may take some time before that happens. However, considering recent comments, unlikely to happen in 2021.

The United States takes a cautious approach

The United States is being extremely cautious with its approach to cryptocurrency regulation. The authorities have given little concrete information and have resumed regulatory discussions a few months ago.

Read more

CBDC, investor protection, general market regulation and taxes are on the table. The country’s authorities and agencies are making interim efforts to manage the growing space.

Gary Gensler

The Biden administration, which appointed Gensler and Treasury secretary Janet Yellen this year, said it is monitoring the development of China’s digital yuan. The digital dollar project, led by Christopher Giancarlo, the former CFTC chairman, is another noteworthy effort.

Many countries have the United States as an example, but in recent years countries have had to create their own frameworks to support innovation. Those who are doing it are reaping the benefits of technology transformation, although it is not without application problems.

For its part, experts have urged the United States to get going. But all the actions and comments so far indicate that they prefer to make a good decision rather than run headlong into regulation.

The Bitcoin ETF post is delayed as the SEC investigates how investor protection was first seen on BeInCrypto.