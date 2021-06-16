Bitcóin, El Salvador’s passport to risky wealth: L. Laurent

(Bloomberg) – El Salvador’s populist president and active social media user Nayib Bukele has dazzled the ruby-red laser eyes that dot the Twitter profiles of Bitcoin fans. They applaud the decision he made earlier this month to put his country on the cryptocurrency bandwagon. Beyond true believers, however, the reception has been colder. And that’s what you should keep in mind.

The cryptocurrency is now legal tender in El Salvador, which means that merchants have to accept it. Work is underway on a bitcoin geothermal mining project; and a gold visa program for bitcoin investors will be launched. Influencers in the crypto space have been enthusiastic about the “speed” with which Bukele has been able to implement all of this, but have apparently been oblivious to the clearly non-libertarian methods he has used to tighten his grip on power, from sending soldiers to Congress to taking control of the highest court.

It is still too early to judge the direction Bukele’s crypto experiment will take. But the risk of worsening governance and regulatory oversight in El Salvador is real, as highlighted by the International Monetary Fund, whose cautious stance on Bukele’s plans has raised fears that he may reject his recent request for a $ 1,300 loan. millions. Despite all its valuable rhetoric of financial inclusion of impoverished Salvadorans and the signs of recovery of remittances, on which 20% of the GDP of the small country depends, the courtship of bitcoiners as a source of investment seems a moment of “Move fast and break things,” in a bad way.

Let’s consider Bukele’s proposal for crypto-rich people to come to El Salvador. Using a carefully constructed social media charm, he promised oceanfront properties for sale, no real estate tax, no capital gains tax on Bitcoin, and permanent residence to anyone with three Bitcoin (approximately $ 120,000 to current prices) to invest. “Tempting,” the head of cryptocurrency exchange Binance tweeted, posting a GIF of Mickey Mouse packing his clothes. In terms of the target market, there are around 360,000 addresses with more than $ 100,000 in bitcoin.

These investor residency programs have had a checkered past. Its popularity soared after the financial crisis of 2007-2008, when countries competed for rich cosmopolitans, the so-called “Anywherers”, to fill the holes in the fiscal coffers. But they ended up taking on the most entrenched residents, or “Somewheres,” as the criteria became looser, the negatives of corruption and fraud became more apparent, and the positives less clear. The influx of hot money from abroad has costs and benefits: Cyprus, for example, raised about 4.8 billion euros ($ 5.8 billion) from gold visas between 2013 and 2018, but the program ended in a scandal last year over allegations. of widespread abuse.

For a country like El Salvador, which has historically battled crime, poverty and corruption, combining this setup with pseudonymous cryptocurrency flows seems like a dangerous mix, especially since Bukele is accused of backtracking on anti-corruption commitments. corruption. Without oversight, bad actors and illicit money flows are likely to thrive. While speculative or volatile inflows seem better than having none, the needs of ordinary Salvadorans will not be well served if property prices soar without a corresponding increase in tax revenue, according to Pete Howson of Northumbria University.

Even the stories emerging from the rural fishing town of El Zonte, whose local bitcoin economy appears to have inspired Bukele, point to an obvious divide between crypto-haves and non-haves. The initiative was subsidized by a wealthy anonymous investor; and not all traders are convinced. One of them told . that his battered smartphone and the irregularity of his internet connection meant that he rarely used Bitcoin. Another said she feared losing money on a financially risky investment, which is understandable given bitcoin’s 40% drop in the span of two weeks last month. Bitcoinization will not be a solution for one in four Salvadorans who earn less than US $ 5.50 a day. Dollar remittances are likely to continue to dwarf Bitcoin equivalents for a long time to come.

Bukele enjoys overwhelmingly high domestic support, so a confrontational approach from the United States and other Western countries, with the intention of cracking down on tax evasion and cryptocurrency bad actors, would probably only play games. favor of the president. Still, the country depends on external financing and especially the IMF, says Siobhan Morden, managing director of Amherst Pierpoint. Cynthia Arnson, director of the Wilson Center’s Latin America Program, suggests that the IMF should use the loan negotiations to push for greater oversight and accountability for cryptocurrency risks. Market pressure from a recent sell-off of Salvadoran debt, whose yields rose to more than 8%, their highest level since January, should help.

El Salvador has already been through this. Twenty years ago, he adopted the US dollar as a path to future prosperity, but the results were disappointing. Given the role that deeper, non-currency issues such as corruption and governance play, it is possible that bitcoinization will follow the same path, with the added headache of being another external force that Salvadorans have little about. control. Bukele seems convinced that his new laser-eyed friends are a passport to greater wealth. Right now, it seems like a gamble.

