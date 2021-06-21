Bitcoin dominance rate continues to climb towards 50%

Bitcoin’s Dominance Rate (BTCD) has risen since May 19 and is approaching a crucial resistance line.

Short- and medium-term technical indicators are bullish, supporting the possibility of the BTCD reaching the resistance line.

Bitcoin Dominance Rate Bounces Toward Resistance

The daily chart shows that the BTCD has been declining along with a descending resistance line since the beginning of the year. More recently, it sparked a pushback in March, leading to a low of 39.66% on May 19.

However, it has been moving up since then and has almost reached the resistance line once again. Besides the resistance line, there is no horizontal resistance up to 58%.

In addition to this, the technical indicators are bullish. The MACD has yet to confirm the uptrend as its signal line is still below 0 and a lower momentum bar has been created.

However, both the RSI and the Stochastic Oscillator are bullish, the former is above 50 while the latter has made a bullish crossover.

Therefore, the trend on the daily time frame is likely to be bullish. For a longer term BTCD analysis covering the weekly time period, click here.

Cryptocurrency trader @Murfski_ described a BTCD chart, stating that alts are not safe. Based on the daily time frame readings, it appears that the path of least resistance is up.

Short term movement

The short-term two-hour chart is also bullish. It shows that the BTCD has already moved above the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement resistance level and is currently in the process of breaking above 46%.

Doing so would likely lead you to the descending resistance line.

Both MACD and RSI support this possibility. The former has just crossed into positive territory, while the latter has moved above 50.

Relationship with BTC

When comparing it to BTC (orange), we can see that BTCD has had a positive relationship with BTC from June 8 to June 14 (highlighted in black). This means that an increase in the former has also led to an increase in the latter.

However, the relationship could have turned negative on June 21, as the most recent decline in the price of BTC caused a slight pump in the BTCD. It remains to be seen if this relationship will continue.

