Bitcoin Dominance Rate (BTCD) Falls To Lowest Levels Since 2018

The Bitcoin Dominance Rate (BTCD) has fallen from a long-term support area and reached levels not seen since 2018.

Despite some bullish signals in the short term, Bitcoin’s dominance handle is likely still stuck in a long-term downtrend. It is likely to continue to decline.

Long-term BTCD levels

The BTCD has been decreasing since December 2020, when it reached a local maximum of 71.30%.

In early April, it fell below the 57.75% area. This is a level that previously acted as support since April 2019. Now, it is likely to act as resistance.

While there appeared to be support at 53% (dashed line), Bitcoin’s dominance rate has fallen below it. When looking at the closing percentages, the lowest closing in 2018 was 53.35%. On the other hand, last week’s close was 52.45%, which means a collapse.

The next level of support is at 49.75%. It is both a horizontal support level and the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement of the entire previous up move.

Technical indicators are bearish. The Stochastic Oscillator has made a bearish crossover, the MACD is negative, and the RSI has declined below 30.

Therefore, in the long term, the BTCD is likely to fall to 49.80%.

It is possible that the current drop is a flat ABC structure. In this pattern, A: C waves commonly produce a 1: 1.61 ratio. This would suggest a minimum of 48%.

Daily movement of the BTCD

Cryptocurrency trader @PostyXBT outlined a BTCD chart, indicating that a short-term relief bounce could occur. However, he believes that the trend is still bearish.

The daily chart shows some small bullish reversal signs.

First, yesterday’s candle had a bullish close (green arrow). Second, the MACD has created a higher momentum bar.

The stochastic oscillator has also started to move higher. Despite this, you have yet to make a bullish cross (red circle).

Also, the RSI is deep in oversold territory and has not generated any bullish divergence.

Therefore, until the MACD gives a bullish reversal signal and / or the Stochastic Oscillator makes a bullish crossover, we cannot confirm a reversal.

Conclution

Bitcoin’s dominance rate is likely to continue to decline towards the long-term support area of ​​49.75%.

While some short-term relief could occur, the chances of a bullish reversal appear slim.

