The Financial Information Unit (FIU) announced that it launched an investigation aimed at gathering information on cryptocurrency holders in order to “have updated data regarding these types of operations and adapting the system of prevention of money laundering “and financing of terrorism, at the same time that it ordered a series of subjects and entities to report any transaction that could be considered suspicious. Without specifying dates, the body in charge of preventing illegal financial operations, commanded by Carlos Alberto Cruz, warned that “In recent times there has been an increase in operations carried out through virtual assets” and, assuming that these transactions “could be being carried out by people who seek to circumvent international standards and avoid the preventive system of money laundering,” he sent a note to all subjects obliged to report irregularities so that they reinforce controls.

At least since 2009 the FIU has been working on the subject. “We are trying to help the crypto ecosystem, which in Argentina is very strong. We are trying to give a regulation scheme that suits the companies that are in the crypto world. Something that is not regulated cannot have an economic and financial value in the markets, “Alberto Echegaray Guevara, adviser to the president of the FIU, Mariano Federici, pointed out in a timely manner. At the same time, the BCRA and the National Securities Commission (CNV) They had also kept an eye on Bitcoin and other currencies. Especially the so-called ICOs, the Initial Coin Offerings, a crypto asset issuance system that was widely used to fund companies.

One of the strong reasons for governments to want to regulate cryptocurrencies is that these financial assets offer great anonymity to their bearers. Through different encryption technologies, it is very complex to track the end user of a wallet (the repository for bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies). On the other hand, in Argentina the use of cryptocurrencies is very common to avoid regulations. In particular, a great jump was seen in the number of operations whenever new exchange controls related to the purchase of foreign currency were established. This is so because Bitcoin, beyond its intrinsic properties as a financial and speculative activity, it is a currency that has not stopped growing in value. In this sense, many Argentines see it as a value haven that is far from state regulations and therefore a better alternative to the peso and the dollar when the latter receives new regulations.

How is the regulation in Argentina?

Article 126 of the National Constitution (CN) affirms that “The provinces do not exercise the power delegated to the Nation (…) nor coin money; nor establish banks with the power to issue banknotes, without authorization from the Federal Congress.” In this sense, cryptocurrencies could not be considered as strictly coins. Similarly, crypto assets do not meet the requirements required by art. 30 of the Organic Charter of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic. The art. 30 requires two requirements to consider an instrument as currency: that the issuer of the instrument imposes the legal course regarding the instrument and the existence of a nominal value fixed to the instrument.

However, and particularly, with regard to regulations under the legislation of the Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation (CCYCN) could the cryptocurrency be integrated into article 16 of the aforementioned book, to be considered a “good”. Since well it is anything susceptible of value and cryptocurrencies are openly.

Finally, it should be noted that the Income Tax Law amended in 2017 (Law No. 27,430) taxes income from the sale of digital currencies under certain conditions with a 15% income tax. The reform incorporated an article into the Income Tax Law whereby the profit obtained by human beings from the sale or transfer of digital currencies that are located in the country and are issued in pesos with an adjustment clause is taxed at a rate 15% and when they are issued in pesos but without an adjustment clause, the rate is 5%. What would be missing is that those digital currencies that conform to said tax be defined. In principle, the cryptocurrency would not be included in said law, for not being identified with certain words or requirements that it determines in the articles.

Finally, the regulation did indeed reach the exchanges. Cryptocurrency “exchange houses” (companies that offer trading platforms, wallets and a digital platform to buy crypto assets) have been complying with certain compliance standards for months. In October 2019, the General Resolution of the AFIP N ° 4614/2019 was published in the Official Gazette, which establishes a new Information Regime for “Groupers or Aggregators of Payment Means” (for example TodoPago or MercadoPago) who are residents or have domicile in Argentina; and for the “[…] subjects that administer or control or process movements of assets through electronic or digital management platforms[…]”(Example: Bitex.la, Ualá).

Likewise, it establishes that when said assets are expressed in digital currency or cryptocurrency, they must be reported in pesos applying the last price of the buyer type that the obligated operator has set at the time of reporting. On the other hand, there was already a record of informing the FIU by the individuals identified in Article 20 of Law 25,246 of all “[…] operations carried out with virtual currencies […]” as determined by Resolution 400/2014 for the prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing. In addition to this, exchanges must currently comply with KYC (know your client) standards that require users of these platforms to identify with DNI and other personal data.