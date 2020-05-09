Every time the price of bitcoin breaks down to a low level, the narratives of the death spiral of bitcoin mining appear with the average equilibrium price of miners. These stories go viral on community chats and on social media when bitcoin’s price action reaches extremely low levels. The story is shared because the headline scares readers and clicks on the site. Often when these stories start trending, Bitcoin finds a bottom in the price. The stories do not take into account all the various trading conditions for miners around the world.

Here is what should happen for a true death spiral to occur (which has not, given the current circumstances of the $ 10,000 price at the time of writing):

After a difficulty setting in bitcoin, 95% -99% of miners go offline and no new miners come online. Since Bitcoin’s difficulty setting happens every 2016 blocks, with just ~ 1% of the remaining hash rate, it would take years to complete the remaining blocks and the blocks would fill up and the network would be unusable. No new online miner would kill the network or Bitcoin would need to be forced to reduce the difficulty.

People often claim that halving will cause a death spiral if Bitcoin is not at $ xx, xxx equilibrium price. Bitcoin hash is divided into many different segments that pay different amounts per kWh and different levels of mining hardware that remain profitable at different levels of energy cost, storage cost and operational overhead. This also does not take into account that the first lots of new mining hardware often have defects and need to be RMA at much higher rates than the later lots of mining hardware. Downtime and RMA processing affect the profits of new mining hardware and come at a cost compared to just sticking with older hardware for now until manufacturing and quality control on newer hardware is improved .

Miners will not only go offline. Many miners have long-term contractual obligations to power companies to use a certain amount of electricity per period. If they want to keep their electricity price low to cut in half, they’ll either explode at a loss for a short period or dive into bitcoin reserves to pay the bills for now until they find a solution or shutdown.

With Bitcoin at $ 10,000, bitcoin’s margins are healthy enough for most miners, S9 and S17, to stay online for a few months after Halving.

The Bitcoin Halving It is an event with a set date and expected results. Miners who don’t plan a year or more for one of the only fundamental events for Bitcoin deserve to shut down the beach bar for bad business planning. In four years there will be another halving and I am sure that the same speculations will reappear. Miners are human and will be tempted to speculate if Bitcoin goes higher. Miners will still need to sell to cover electricity costs, but they can accumulate a larger supply of bitcoin reserves to sell at a higher price. This is a gamble, but if it works, miners will have more money available to buy more hardware.

