Bitcoin could be the key to the future of clean energy

There has been a lot of talk lately about Bitcoin’s impact on the environment. The mainstream media has been determined to declare the BTC (Proof-of-Work) consensus mechanism as a potential danger for the future of the planet.

A white paper published by Square and ARK Invest, in the framework of the “Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative”, defends the opposite and argues that Bitcoin is, in fact, a “key driver of the future of renewable energy”. The research paper claims that Bitcoin mining, along with renewables, will facilitate an “energy transition.”

Thus, energy asset owners could become the “bitcoin miners of tomorrow” managing a resilient electrical grid. BTC miners have certain characteristics that can sustain this new energy model. First, miners are geographically agnostic, with a “flexible and easily interruptible load”, as the White Paper states.

As such, they are appropriate “one-time power buyers” to meet the main challenges of the clean energy sector: low production when demand increases and intermittency. The research states the following:

“Bitcoin miners, meanwhile, are an ideal complementary technology for renewables and storage. Combining generation with storage and miners presents a better overall value proposition than building generation and storage separately. ”

Bitcoin harnesses the cleanest and cheapest form of energy

The levelized cost of energy (LCOE), a metric used to measure how expensive it is to produce a type of energy, for solar and wind has declined in the last ten years. The White Paper states that the cost of solar energy has dropped by 90% and that of wind energy by 71%. Therefore, the cost without external factors (such as subsidies) is around 3 or 4 cents per KWh and 2 or 5 cents per KWh, respectively.

In contrast, the same metric (LCOE) for fossil energy is between 5 and 7 cents per KWh for coal and natural gas. The research adds:

“(…) Solar and wind energy are now the lowest cost and most scalable. In addition, we believe that they will continue to be more affordable over time. “

Bitcoin mining can be a “complementary” technology that takes advantage of these cleaner and cheaper energy sources. The combination of the above with the methods of storing energy can lead, according to the White Paper, to a migration of clean energy projects towards a “profitable territory” with benefits for investors.

Also, greater flexibility to build solar and wind projects. Sustainable with BTC mining, they can explore their integration with the main power grid when “interconnection studies are completed”. These power sources can be resilient in “black swan events”, providing the power grid with “readily available surplus”.

Mining companies can absorb this “excess” energy thanks to their “unlimited appetite”, while a storage based on lithium-ion, for example, can maintain its ability to meet consumer demand during the day. In the long term, the White Paper foresees a scenario in which there will be a greater need for electricity supply with the growth of the use of electric vehicles.

The model presented by Square and ARK Invest could drive the deployment of solar and wind power sources. At the same time, it would make the BTC mining industry a much more “sizeable” and greener sector. Without the miners, the research estimates that only 40% of the power can be obtained from the grid before prices must increase to meet demand. The opposite case is more profitable and sustainable:

“However, with bitcoin mining integrated into a solar system, energy providers – be they utility companies or independent entities – would have the ability to arbitrage between electricity prices and bitcoin prices, as well such as potentially selling the solar “surplus” and supplying almost all the energy demand of the grid without diminishing profitability. “