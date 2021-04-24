Bitcoin continues to fall and breaks key technical level: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Bitcoin’s price crossed a key technical level on Friday, falling below its 100-day moving average of $ 49,497. The world’s largest digital currency is on track to close its worst week in more than a year as a proposed capital gains tax hike for wealthy Americans increases volatility. Despite Bitcoin’s incredible advance in the past year, analysts on Wall Street have been sounding the alarms of a possible further downside based on technical analysis of chart patterns.

