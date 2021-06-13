Bitcoin, consolidation in trading area

As you know, bitcoin fell more than 53% from all-time highs, reaching $ 30,000. Right now, there are various opinions and forecasts, many say that bitcoin is a scam and others argue the great opportunity that cryptocurrencies favor.

Since we cannot predict the future, we have to rely on facts to make a decision. A couple of days ago, specifically on June 6, the CEO of Tesla hinted that he had completely separated from bitcoin. Also, in the middle of last month Tesla sold $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin.

The truth is that the environmental consequences of bitcoin mining are worrying, Elon Musk is concerned and Chinese institutions are concerned. But, there are also big bullish investors in bitcoin. This is the case of Cathie Wood (CEO of Ark Investments), who believes that the cryptocurrency could reach 500,000 dollars, or Mike Novogratz (CEO of Galaxy Digital), who affirms that bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market consume less energy than gold, banks and other financial systems.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies launches the eighth edition of its practical investment and trading strategies program. Learn everything that individual investors need to invest in the stock market with their own method.

On a technical level, as we can see in the chart, the price seems to be consolidating above the great support and psychological point at $ 30,000. But, after several attempts, the price has not managed to exceed the area of ​​$ 40,000. In addition, the price is in a liquidity zone that gives us the daily volume profile (we can see in the graph the red line that represents the VPVR control point).

Our bullish forecast would be confirmed if the price could break through the $ 40,000 resistance. In the worst case, the price of bitcoin would break the support of $ 30,000 and the price would fall along with the good expectations that this great asset offers us.

To conclude, I would like to emphasize that bitcoin is a great opportunity, that it carries many risks and volatility, and if anyone were interested in operating it, I would like to warn them to have a good risk management since the crash it had from highs brought realism to the market .