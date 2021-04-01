Bitcoin closes best quarter in history, but bearish signal persists

Compartir

The price of Bitcoin closed the historically red month of March not only in green, but with the highest dollar-for-dollar gain in the short history of the cryptocurrency.

Unfortunately, despite how strong the ongoing uptrend has been during the first quarter of the year so far, the quarterly candle that ended alongside March, also closed on a massively bearish signal.

Bitcoin closes quarterly with record profit, but bearish signal could not be avoided

Due to the fact that Bitcoin’s two largest bull markets led the fourth quarter of each year that ended, the first quarter is one of the worst quarters for the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Even in 2020, the quarter ended with a bearish explosion, bringing Bitcoin below $ 4,000 before all was said and done. March came this year, but the bulls kept the month in the green, closing what is now the largest monthly candle in terms of total dollars moved.

The quarterly candle doubled for the month, adding more than $ 28,000 per coin to the price of the trending cryptocurrency. Despite the huge move, Bitcoin would have had to pump more than $ 20,000 to $ 30,000 more to avoid the first bearish divergence in the quarterly RSI.



Bitcoin Quarterly Candle Closed Highest Gain Ever, But Left Bearish Divergence Behind | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Relative Strength Index Warns of Second Quarter 2021 Bearish, Before Uptrend Resumes

According to the Relative Strength Index, an indicator measuring the strength of the trend, the current trend is less strong than the buying momentum that took Bitcoin to $ 20,000 the first time, even though it is currently trading at three times. that figure.

A bearish divergence appears when price action and technical indicators move opposite each other, revealing weakness in price action.

The current peak of the bull market is set at $ 61,800, and if the bearish divergence is confirmed, things could turn down for some time. However, the raging bullish cryptocurrency has shaken off almost all bearish signals since the fourth quarter of last year, when the initial breakout took place.

A correction at current levels would likely be healthy for Bitcoin, bringing more interest and demand to the market with more supply to buy overall.

However, Bitcoin has never closed more than five consecutive quarterly candles in green, with the most recent close being the fourth. If the current quarterly candle closes green, Bitcoin’s top is likely inside.

However, if things close in the red, the bull run could have another full year of upward trajectory, once any short-term corrections are removed.

Featured Image from Deposit Photos, TradingView.com Charts