Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price analysis: a correction or the end of the rally?

The price of Bitcoin Cash has advanced from $ 545 above $ 1,200 since the beginning of April, and the current price is hovering around $ 945. The crypto market is losing some ground this trading week, but the ‘uptrend’ is still very strong.

Fundamental Analysis: Faster Transactions and Lower Fees Are Driving Bitcoin Cash Adoption

The price of Bitcoin Cash has risen since the beginning of April, and this cryptocurrency continues to trade in a buy zone. The daily volume of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) remains high, and if this positive trend continues, this crypto could be one of the best performing in the coming weeks.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Bitcoin Cash has quickly become one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies globally, and it is also important to mention that Bitcoin Cash has lower fees than Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash allows more transactions to be processed due to the larger block size, and this network is outperforming transactions on the Bitcoin network by a ratio of 10: 1.

Faster transactions and lower fees are driving the adoption of Bitcoin Cash, and according to cryptocurrency promoter Roger Ver, BCH has a bright future.

“One of the things that most people don’t realize: there are already more transactions on the Bitcoin Cash network, right now, today, than on the Bitcoin network. Right now, today, while we are recording this, more people will be transacting on the Bitcoin Cash network than on Bitcoin, ”said Roger Ver.

Global adoption, permissionless innovation and decentralized development are the main characteristics of this network; Still, investors in Bitcoin Cash should be aware that this is a very risky cryptocurrency.

Technical analysis: Bitcoin Cash continues to trade in a buy zone

Bitcoin Cash was one of the best performers in the cryptocurrency market in recent weeks, and as long as the price is above $ 800, it remains in a buy zone.

Data source: tradingview.com

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) could advance further in the ongoing bull market, and if the price once again jumps above $ 1,100, the next price target could be around $ 1,200 or even $ 1,300. Bitcoin Cash trading volume remains high and for now, there is no risk of the trend reversing.

On the other hand, if the price falls below the $ 800 support, it would be a firm “sell” signal, and we have the path open at $ 700.

Resume

The price of Bitcoin Cash has risen since the beginning of April and, for now, there are no signs of a trend reversal. Faster transactions and lower fees are driving the adoption of Bitcoin Cash, and according to cryptocurrency promoter Roger Ver, BCH has a bright future. If the price jumps back above $ 1,100, the next price target could be around $ 1,200, but if the price falls below the $ 800 support level, it would be a firm “sell” signal.