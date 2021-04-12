Bitcoin bulls are confident even as a key BTC price metric hits a new low

Compartir

Margin trading allows an investor to borrow money or cryptocurrencies to take advantage of their trading position and increase their size or expected return. For example, borrowing Tether (USDT) will allow you to buy Bitcoin (BTC), thus increasing exposure. Although there is an interest rate involved with the loans, the merchant hopes that the appreciation of the BTC price will make up for it.

Newer traders may not be aware of this, but investors can borrow BTC to trade on margin on a short position, thus betting on the price drop. This is why some analysts monitor the total loan amounts of Bitcoin and Tether for information on whether investors are leaning higher or lower.

Interestingly, the data shows that even as the price of Bitcoin points to a new all-time high, the BTC / USDT loan ratio on OKEx has reached its lowest level since November 20, 2020. While this figure still favors investors. bulls, raises questions about what the catalysts are behind the move.

Bitcoin price in USD (top) and USDT / BTC loan ratio (bottom). Source: TradingView, OKEx

Whenever traders borrow USDT or other stablecoins, they are likely to use it to invest in cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, BTC loans are mainly used for short positions.

This means that, in theory, every time the USDT / BTC loan ratio increases, the market leans in a bullish fashion. The opposite move indicates a higher demand for Bitcoin shorts.

As shown in the graph above, USDT loans on OKEx have remained roughly eight times larger than loans denominated in Bitcoin. Although on the bullish side, this is close to the lowest level since November 17, 2020.

Bear borrowing rates have never been lower

Unlike perpetual futures (reverse swaps), margin trading takes place on regular spot markets. To start margin trading, a trader only needs to transfer collateral funds to a margin account. Most exchanges offer 3-10x leverage, depending on the volatility of the asset and market conditions.

This indicator has halved since the end of February, despite the fact that BTC set a new all-time high of $ 61,800 and held the daily candle close above $ 55,000 for the past 17 days. However, an increase in Bitcoin’s borrowing rate would undoubtedly cause BTC shorts to reduce their leverage.

Bitfinex BTC short-term loan rate. Source: BFX Rates

According to Bitfinex data, BTC’s short-term lending rate has plummeted to 1% annually. So the high costs are definitely not behind the much smaller BTC borrowing activity. Although OKEx does not provide a chart, the Poloniex and Quoine exchanges showed a similar trend, according to Coinlend data.

The bulls held their long positions despite the rate hike

Traders betting on a negative price move must borrow BTC to margin short a position. Even in this situation, they will still have to pay interest and exchange it into US dollars or stablecoins. To close the transaction, the buyer must buy back the BTC expecting a lower price and return it to the lender with the additional interest.

Bitfinex USD Short Term Loan Rate. Source: BFX Rates

This time around, there has been a massive spike in the USD lending rate in mid-March as Bitcoin surpassed $ 60,000. The long leveraged frenzy was quickly reversed when BTC fell 13% over the next few days, causing both fiat and stablecoin lending rates to normalize.

Traders looking to borrow USD or stablecoins to buy Bitcoin have been paying 15% to 23% per year for the past few weeks. This rate is likely the reason why the ratio of OKEx USDT and BTC loans is not increasing despite the strength of Bitcoin’s price.

Right now, the lending rate favors the bulls

A meager 1% annualized fee was not enough to entice borrowers to short Bitcoin, which is a positive indicator. If there had been any demand, the interest rate would have gone up.

Consequently, traders should not perceive OKEx’s margin lending index to be at its lowest level in five months as a bearish sign.

Although a 23% margin rate for longs is considerably expensive, there is room for more leverage. Therefore, $ 60,000 becoming a support level for Bitcoin should come as no surprise.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every trade and investment move involves risk, and you should do your own research when making a decision.