Bitcoin bull market remains intact according to analysts despite market crash

Chain analyst Willy Woo suggests that when it comes to net growth figures for Bitcoin entities, the ongoing bull market is still intact.

In the same vein, PlanB, creator of Bitcoin’s stock-to-flow (STF) model, believes that the current correction is within acceptable deviation from its popular model.

Both analysts argue that Bitcoin will likely regain lost levels and that the bull market will continue.

Willy Woo: Bitcoin is only heating up

The recent fall in the price of Bitcoin has been seen by some as a dramatic event and a clear sign of the impending stagnation of the cryptocurrency market. Others, on the other hand, consider these minimums as a discounted price.

One of the chain’s most famous analysts, Willy Woo, published a long-term graph of the net growth of Bitcoin entities. The graph shows that the collapse of the price of BTC did not translate into a radical fall of the entities of the network.

In contrast, the 14-day moving average over the last period has clearly broken. In fact, there has been some decline in the value of this indicator on the chain, as Bitcoin was following the Wyckoff distribution in search of a local cap. However, the current collapse in prices has paradoxically caused a significant increase in network entities.

Compared to bubble peaks from previous cycles, this behavior is unexpected. In both 2013 and 2017, the BTC spike led to a dramatic decline in the growth rate of BTC users. For many months afterwards, he was unable to recover the lost values. Today, we can see that the indicator has already broken its previous peak, but the price has yet to see a clear bounce.

Bitcoin bubbles

According to Willy Woo, this is a sign that new entities are entering the market and that the long-term bull market structure remains intact. In addition, it highlights that the number of Bitcoin users has doubled every year since its inception:

“So the 2021 peak is expected to end at MUCH higher levels than the 2017 peak. Based on this trend, it is only warming up.”

PlanB: Just a deviation from the Stock to Flow model

Another similar opinion was shared by another well-known macro analyst, PlanB. The creator of the well-known stock-to-flow model of Bitcoin claims that the current price of BTC, which is around $ 36,000, is still within the acceptable deviation.

Following PlanB, it can be roughly stated that the model price of Bitcoin today is $ 60,000 (black line). The top deviation is twice this value, $ 120,000, while the bottom deviation is half ($ 30,000).

These two lines create the STF model channel (blue band), the maintenance of which is crucial for the continuation of the cryptocurrency’s bull run.

The Stock-to-Flow Model / Source: Twitter

By last, PlanB concluded that it would be worrisome if the price of BTC remained around $ 30,000-35,000 for the next few months.. However, the analyst expects “the price of BTC to bounce over the next few days / weeks”.

