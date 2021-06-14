Bitcoin (BTC) targets $ 40,000 after a bullish week

Bitcoin (BTC) started falling the week of June 7-14, but reversed its decline and bounced.

It has broken above a short-term descending resistance line and is now approaching the first resistance zone at $ 43,250.

Weekly Bitcoin close

BTC started the week dropping to a low of $ 31,000. However, it bounced again, leaving a long lower wick and reaching a bullish close. The weekly high was $ 39,380.

Despite the bullish candle, the technical indicators are firmly bearish. The MACD is declining and its histogram has entered negative territory. This has historically been a bearish sign.

The Stochastic Oscillator has made a bearish crossover (red icon) and the RSI has crossed below the 50 line.

The next closest resistance zones are at $ 43,250 and $ 47,400. These targets are the respective resistance levels of 0.382 and 0.5 Fib.

BTC breakout in progress

The daily chart offers a much more bullish outlook. BTC created a bullish engulfing candle (highlighted) on June 13, breaking a short-term descending resistance line.

Also, technical indicators are bullish. The MACD histogram has crossed into positive territory, the RSI has moved above 50, and the Stochastic Oscillator has made a bullish crossover.

Therefore, an increase towards the previously mentioned resistance levels would be likely.

BTC wave count

Since May 19, BTC has been trading within an ascending parallel channel. In it, BTC is potentially completing an ABC corrective structure.

The resistance line of the channel is at $ 43,950. In addition to this, a maximum of $ 43,950 would give the A: C waves a 1: 1 ratio, something common in these types of structures.

BTC Channel

BTC chart by TradingView

Long term, the entire move may be the fourth wave (orange) of a five wave bearish momentum. If so, the proposed high near $ 44,000 would also complete a fourth wave retracement (red circle).

As stated in the BeInCrypto wave count article, a rise above $ 47,000 would indicate that the long-term count is bullish instead.

Therefore, if the price reaches a top near $ 44,000 or continues to rise above $ 47,000 it will be a crucial development that is likely to determine the direction of the long-term trend.

Wave count

BTC chart by TradingView

