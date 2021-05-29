Bitcoin (BTC) struggles to maintain bullish momentum following its breakout

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been on the rise since May 19, but is struggling to sustain the bullish move.

Creating an upper low near the current price level is essential for the continuation of the uptrend

BTC struggles to keep the rally going

BTC has been on the rise since May 19, when it hit a low of $ 30,000. It managed to hit a local high of $ 40,841 on May 26. However, since then it has been falling.

Despite the slide, technical indicators are turning bullish. The MACD has given a bullish reversal signal and created four successive bars of momentum. The RSI is rising, looking to make its second higher low. Lastly, the Stochastic Oscillator shows signs of upward movement.

BTC breakout in progress

The six-hour chart shows a breakout of a descending resistance line. While the rally could not be sustained, BTC is still trading above this line, which could validate it as support.

There are resistance levels at $ 41,200 and $ 41,850. These are the respective 0.382 and 0.618 Fib retracement levels.

The one-hour chart shows that throughout the ongoing decline, BTC has been trading inside a descending parallel channel. This could be a corrective move.

The price is currently trading right at the channel’s support line. It previously touched the 0.5 Fib support level at $ 36,000.

Therefore, if the rally is to continue, creating a higher low is crucial at these levels.

BTC wave count

The most probable wave count indicates that the previous decline is an ABC corrective structure, in which the A: C waves had a 1: 1.61 ratio.

This would be confirmed with a rise above the wave A low at $ 47.004 (red line) and would fit with the long-term BTC count.

However, there is a possibility that the decline was bearish momentum and that BTC is now in the fourth wave.

If this is the case, the price could be trading inside a symmetrical triangle. As such, it could drop towards the $ 33,000 area before rebounding again.

As a result, the decline could continue towards $ 27,152, the long-term 0.618 Fib support level.

Therefore, the current short-term move is crucial, as a drop towards the $ 33,000 levels could indicate that the long-term correction is not over yet.

