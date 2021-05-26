Bitcoin (BTC) resumes its bullish move with a short-term breakout

Bitcoin (BTC) has moved higher since it bounced off the $ 30,000 support zone on May 19.

On May 24, it broke a short-term descending resistance line. It is currently approaching the first major resistance zone at $ 41,200.

BTC bounces

BTC has been on the rise since May 19, when it hit a local low of $ 30,000. On May 23, it created a higher low and followed it with a bullish engulfing candle.

Since then, it has managed to reach a daily high of $ 40,600. The main resistance levels are at $ 41,200 and $ 48,175. It is the 0.382 and 0.618 Fib levels from the last drop.

Technical indicators offer some bullish signals. The MACD has generated three bars of upper momentum. However, due to the close of bearish candles yesterday, it did not generate a bullish reversal signal.

The RSI has broken above the 30 level after generating a bullish divergence. While the Stochastic Oscillator has yet to make a bullish crossover, it has started to move higher.

Therefore, although the reversal is not confirmed, there are several bullish signals in the works.

BTC chart by TradingView

Short-term movement of Bitcoin

The six-hour chart also supports this assessment.

First, it shows that BTC broke a descending resistance line and its subsequent validation as support.

Also, both the RSI and MACD have turned bullish. The former has crossed above 50, while the latter is moving up.

The importance of the zone of 41,200 dollars is greater since it is also a zone of horizontal resistance.

BTC wave count

The wave count indicates that the descent was an ABC corrective structure, in which the A: C waves had a 1: 1.61 ratio.

It is likely to be the first part of a flat or triangular correction.

Therefore, we would expect the bullish move to continue at least to the 0.618 Fib resistance level at $ 51.606 and possibly to the 0.854 Fib at $ 59.862.

A rise above the wave A low at $ 47.004 (red line) would confirm that this is not bearish momentum.

Wave count

BTC chart by TradingView

