Bitcoin (BTC) Price Returns to $ 60,000 – These Are the Levels to Watch

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen more than 6% as buyers approach the $ 60,000 level following a series of positive developments coming from major financial institutions.

Fundamental analysis: Goldman is the latest to adopt crypto

Goldman Sachs became the last major financial player to enter the crypto ecosystem. One of the world’s largest investment banks said it will start offering Bitcoin and other digital assets to its wealthy clients to meet an increase in demand.

"We are working closely with the teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect from an offering in the near term," Maria Rich said. in an interview this week.

Rich, who was recently appointed global head of digital assets for Goldman’s private wealth management division, said the company witnessed an increase in demand for crypto assets.

“There is a contingent of clients who are considering this asset as a hedge against inflation, and the macro context of last year has certainly influenced that. There is also a large contingent of customers who feel that we are sitting at the dawn of a new Internet in some way and are looking for ways to participate in this space.

The crypto news comes just days after Visa and PayPal announced new crypto features to further accelerate mass adoption of crypto.

“Adoption is happening faster than I predicted,” said Mike Novogratz. “I’m amazed at how fast people are moving into the system.”

Technical analysis: What are the objectives?

The price of Bitcoin spiked more than 1% today to approach the $ 60,000 level once again. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has gained 6.5% this week after a brief correction that took place over the course of the past two weeks.

BTC Daily Chart (TradingView)

A breakout of the downtrend line has provided additional momentum for investors looking to buy Bitcoin, as the path to the next resistance target at $ 65,000 is now fairly open. Above, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension line sits just below $ 69,000.

The price of Bitcoin has gained more than 1% today to approach $ 60,000 once again as buyers look for a final push towards $ 65,000.