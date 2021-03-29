Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction for April

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered almost 7% today to return to trading around the $ 55,000 level.

Fundamental Analysis: Fidelity To Launch Bitcoin ETFs To Grow Its Digital Asset Operations

Fidelity Investments is preparing to launch its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund as part of the company’s push to grow its digital asset business. Fidelity’s branch, FD Funds Management, announced its support for the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust ETF on Wednesday.

The subsidiary filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which serves as a preliminary registration statement for the fund. If the SEC approves the ETF, the fund will monitor Bitcoin’s performance as measured by the movement of the Fidelity Bitcoin Index, the Fidelity indicator for tracking the price of the cryptocurrency.

So far, the SEC has not allowed any company to create a Bitcoin ETF, claiming that the market was not ready even though the number of applications continues to increase. Last week, the agency acknowledged a VanEck Bitcoin ETF presentation.

While the Fidelity fund does not plan to sell the cryptocurrency, it will use Bitcoin to pay for some expenses, which will be treated as a digital currency sale under the guidance of the IRS. However, the launch of a Bitcoin ETF is not the first time that Fidelity has started a company to increase its reach in the world of digital assets.

In 2018, Fidelity launched a subsidiary called Fidelity Digital Assets that serves to implement its digital currency custody and trade execution operations. This helped attract various types of clients, including institutional investors and family offices, among others.

Technical Analysis: The Bulls Are Back

Today’s performance in Bitcoin price action suggests that the bulls are back. A strong and healthy daily candle of nearly 7% of gains is likely to accelerate Bitcoin’s journey to new highs above $ 61,700.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Chart (TradingView)

Even though the price action broke below the rising trend line near $ 53,000, this now looks like a failed breakout that can reverse the trend in the short term and offer an opportunity for investors looking to buy Bitcoin. In the coming weeks, the next two targets for buyers are $ 64,400 and $ 68,200.

Resume

Fidelity is preparing to launch its own Bitcoin ETF in an attempt to expand its reach in the world of digital currencies. Meanwhile, the price of BTC has recovered strongly today to return to the area around $ 55,000.