Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for 2021 as Cryptocurrency Adoption Increases

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen more than 86% from year to year (YTD) as investors moved towards the price in the increased adoption of cryptocurrencies and the underlying blockchain technology.

Tesla, pioneers in electric vehicles and also in adoption of cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are having a good time. It’s been hard to keep up with the good news, but the most exciting is to see the traditional financial narrative shift from badmouthing the crypto industry to just cyberpunks or money launderers.

Now companies like Tesla, Mastercard and Paypal / Venmo are welcome and meet customer demands. The largest, Elon Musk’s Tesla, this year became the first mega-company to accept crypto payments and invest in Bitcoin to diversify its assets.

Ultimately, it turned out that Elon Musk was an accessory to Dogecoin advertising it on Twitter while Tesla was buying Bitcoin. As a reminder, Tesla announced that it bought $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to ensure “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.”

The industry applauded them for this move as it means that bitcoin is being fully integrated. Tesla recently announced that it generated more than $ 100 million in profit from the sale of a portion of its Bitcoin holdings.

“I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to demonstrate Bitcoin’s liquidity as an alternative to keeping cash on the balance sheet, ”Musk wrote in a tweet.

Finance follows suit

Payment processing giant Mastercard also moved to allow its customers to receive payments in cryptocurrency until the end of this year.

The company is taking steps to make it easier for people to transact using secure digital currencies. “We are here to enable customers, merchants and businesses to move digital, traditional or crypto value, however they want. It must be your choice, it is your money.

It’s no wonder that financial companies have facilitated the strongest wave of crypto adoption. Bank of New York Mellon, the oldest bank in the country, is realizing that digital assets are becoming part of the mainstream and announced the creation of a Digital Assets Unit.

The momentum to digitize financial services is winning and we are witnessing immense progress and the inevitable convergence between cryptocurrencies and banking. “As customers evolve, you need to evolve with them,” said Glenn Schorr, analyst at Evercore ISI. “Who are you to say: ‘No one will use crypto’?”

Similarly, PayPal-owned company Venmo is considering adding a cryptocurrency feature for more than 70 million users. Venmo said it is rolling out the service after discovering that 30% of its 70 million customers have already started buying cryptocurrencies or stocks, and many of them started during the pandemic.

Bitcoin levels to watch in 2021

The price of Bitcoin has risen more than 86% since the beginning of the year, as investors reflect greater adoption among major companies and institutional players. At one point earlier this month, the price of BTC hit an all-time high near the $ 65,000 mark to mark a move of nearly 100% since the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Chart (TradingView)

In April, the price of Bitcoin was down 8.5% after turning lower in profit-taking near all-time highs. April is likely to mark the first bearish close on a monthly basis since September, when price action was trading around the $ 11,000 level.

Looking at the move from January to April, the price action has already turned down to hit the 50% Fibonacci retracement zone. A more bearish scenario for Bitcoin price action would suppose a deeper correction to $ 42,000, where the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement line is located, as well as the horizontal line.

Higher up, the current market correction equips us with Fibonacci extension lines to target in case the market turns bullish. The first target on the upside is the $ 70,000 mark zone, which also offers a good round number for bulls.

We may be heading towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension line at $ 76,000 in a more bullish scenario. A major fundamental catalyst, such as another major company accepting Bitcoin or the approval of the first US ETF, is likely to push the price of Bitcoin above these levels.

Resume

Lolli’s Aubrey Strobel eloquently summed up the start of this year for cryptocurrencies:

“In the same week, the world’s most progressive company, Tesla, and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, added bitcoin to their business models. It’s no longer about whether institutions will adopt bitcoin, it’s about when. One by one, institutional investors are validating the intuitive value and underlying logic of bitcoin.