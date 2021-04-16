Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis As Turkey’s Central Bank Bans Crypto Payments

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has moved 3% lower today after the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) banned crypto payments for goods and services in the country.

Fundamental Analysis: Regulatory Concerns

The central bank’s decision is the result of “irreparable” damages and transaction risks that crypto assets can bring. He introduced new legislation and announced that cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-based assets are prohibited as a payment method in Turkey.

The digital asset market has grown significantly in Turkey in recent months, as Turkish investors joined a global rally in Bitcoin, seeking protection against the depreciation of the lira and inflation, which hit 16% in March. .

The CBRT said in a statement that cryptocurrencies “were not subject to any regulatory and supervisory mechanism or to a central regulatory authority.”

“Payment service providers will not be able to develop business models in a way that crypto assets are used directly or indirectly in the provision of electronic money issuance and payment services,” the central bank said. “Its use in payments can cause non-recoverable losses for the parties to the transactions … and include elements that can undermine confidence in the methods and instruments currently used in payments,” he added.

The move faced criticism from the main opposition party. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party, condemned the bank’s decision. Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired the central bank governor.

Technical analysis: Bitcoin corrects the news

Bitcoin’s price has dropped more than 3% to trade below the $ 61,000 mark this morning. A correction comes just two days after the world’s largest cryptocurrency printed new record highs near the $ 65,000 mark after a highly successful stock market debut from Coinbase.

Bitcoin (BTC) Daily Chart (TradingView)

Today’s downside move has also pushed the price out of the ascending wedge, indicating a possible deeper correction in the price of BTC. The next lowest support is the previous record of $ 58,500. On the upside, the area around $ 68,000, defined by the 161.8% Fibonacci extension line, is the next target for cryptocurrency traders looking to buy Bitcoin.

Turkey’s central bank has banned the use of cryptocurrencies and other assets based on digital accounting technology as a means of payment in the country. The price of Bitcoin fell more than 3% on the news.