Bitcoin (BTC) is rejected just below the $ 56,000 level and BTCD could rebound

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a strong recovery after rebounding from support on April 26.

However, BTC was rejected by a short-term resistance level just below $ 56,000.

BTC resumes rebound

BTC has resumed the April 26 bounce. The bounce started at a confluence of Fib support levels between $ 46,900- $ 47,725. The zone is created by the long-term fib of 0.5 (orange) and the short-term fib of 0.786 (black).

So far, it has reached a local high of $ 55,738.

An interesting development is the bullish reversal signal on the MACD.

Despite this, the RSI and Stochastic remain bearish.

BTC chart by TradingView

Short-term BTC rejection

The shorter-term chart shows weakness.

First of all, the price was rejected as soon as it reached the 0.5 Fib retracement resistance at $ 55,565 (black).

Furthermore, both the RSI and the MACD have generated considerable bearish divergences.

If the price corrects, the three closest support levels are at $ 52,381, $ 51,349 and $ 50,317. These are created by the support levels of 0.382, 0.5 and 0.618 Fib. The 0.5 Fib is also a horizontal support area, so it will most likely act as a bottom.

Short-Term BTC bounce

BTC chart by TradingView

Bitcoin Domain Pump (BTCD)

The Bitcoin Dominance Index (BTCD) is also showing signs of reversal. Both the MACD and the RSI are moving higher, with the latter having generated a bullish divergence.

A break above the current descending resistance line could trigger a major bullish move.

BTCD Descending Resistance

BTC chart by TradingView

A look at the relationship between BTCD (green) and BTC (orange) does not show a clear relationship. However, the sharp movements in the price of the BTC have caused a movement in the opposite direction for the BTCD (highlighted in red).

This is also evident from the correlation coefficient, which is now negative (red).

Therefore, a pullback could cause the aforementioned increase in BTCD.

BTCD Relationship

BTC chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) technical analysis conclusion

BTC is expected to continue to retreat towards one of the fib support levels. This could cause a rebound in the BTCD.

