Bitcoin (BTC) Flash Crash Liquidates $ 10 Billion From Exchanges

On Sunday there was a sudden drop in Bitcoin, prompting large-scale sell-offs across the board. With the total market capitalization falling by almost $ 4 billion.

Bitcoin fell nearly $ 10,000 on the morning of Sunday, April 18, when it hit a low of $ 50,900 on the Binance exchange. Reaching lows last seen in early March.

While Bitcoin recovered somewhat after this drop, the cryptocurrency is still down more than 9% on the day.

Flash crash liquidates 10 billion dollars

According to Bybt, the last 24 hours saw a new record in liquidations. With more than a million positions erased from the books. Totaling a whopping $ 10 billion in positions that were liquidated.

The largest position saw a BTC trade on Binance lose $ 68.73 million. While the market managed to see some recovery, most of the long positions had already succumbed to the decline.

Binance was the top exchange in terms of settlements, representing more than 49% of liquidated positions, or $ 4.94 billion. Huobi ranked second with 17% of positions, or $ 1.72 billion in liquidations.

Sunday’s flash crash became the largest daily clearance event after March 15. In which there was $ 2.4 billion in settlements as BTC went from $ 60,000 to $ 55,000.

Altcoins suffer too

Bitcoin may have accounted for the majority of Sunday’s sell-offs, however it appears that altcoins were not spared either. Ethereum accounted for $ 1.16 billion in losses, while XRP accounted for $ 496 million.

DOGE, ADA and FIL suffered liquidations that ranged from $ 205 million to $ 183 million, respectively.

The top 10 posted big losses on Sunday, with double-digit declines across all currencies, even after slight rallies. XRP, BCH, LTC and DOT saw declines above 20% on Sunday.

