Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Crypto.com (CRO) Price Analysis as Visa Embraces Cryptocurrencies

Visa (NYSE: V) announced Monday that it will allow users to settle transactions with the cryptocurrency USD Coin (USDC) on its payment network, underscoring the growing widespread acceptance of digital currencies.

Fundamental analysis: Visa embraces cryptocurrencies

Visa has launched the pilot program in collaboration with cryptocurrency and payment platform Crypro.com and said it plans to offer the option to other partners later in 2021. USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin whose value is directly pegged to the US dollar. .

The move comes after several major companies, including BNY Mellon, Tesla, and Mastercard, among others, have announced their support or invested in cryptocurrencies. Last week, electric vehicle giant Tesla announced that its customers can now buy Tesla cars with Bitcoin.

“We see a growing demand from consumers around the world to be able to access, maintain and use digital currencies and we are seeing demand from our customers to be able to build products that provide that access to consumers,” said Cuy Sheffield, director of crypto at Visa.

Previously, a customer who wanted to buy something with a Crypto.com Visa card had to convert the digital currency into fiat money. The digital wallet would then deposit fiat money into a bank account, to be transferred to Visa.

Visa’s latest move, which uses the Ethereum blockchain, does not require digital currencies to be converted to traditional money to complete the transaction.

Technical Analysis: Price Analysis of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Crypto.com (CRO)

The news from Visa sent the entire cryptocurrency market skyrocketing. The price of Bitcoin gained more than 4% to trade above the $ 58,000 mark, as traders buying Bitcoin await another trip above $ 60,000. On the downside, the rising trend line near $ 55,500 is providing support.

Bitcoin Daily Chart (TradingView)

Ethereum price reacted similarly to advance more than 5% as it approached $ 1,800. A close near the daily highs would be bullish and offer a platform for further momentum towards $ 2,000. Cryptocurrency investors looking to buy Ethereum at a cheaper price will have to wait for a deeper shortfall below $ 1,500.

Finally, the price of Crypto.com (CRO) is the one that has advanced the most, since it is trading around 10% more on the day. Price action is trading within a triangle with a move above the $ 0.25 level marking a breakout.

Resume

