Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate after bouncing from support

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading within a symmetrical triangle since hitting a local daily low on May 30.

It is approaching the point of convergence between resistance and support, at which point a decisive move is likely.

BTC resumes its rebound

The daily time frame continues to provide a bullish outlook for BTC, mostly due to the readings of the technical indicators.

The MACD is rising and has given a bullish reversal signal and the RSI has completed a wrong swing bottom. Also, it is generating a bullish divergence alongside an ascending support line (blue). Lastly, the Stochastic Oscillator is moving higher and is relatively close to generating a bullish crossover.

Therefore, the outlook from the daily time frame is bullish.

Short-term BTC pattern

The six-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle from the May 19 low. It is normally considered a neutral pattern.

Also, technical indicators are neutral. The MACD is near the 0 line and the RSI is at 50.

The closest resistances are at $ 41,200 and $ 48,200. These are the 0.382 and 0.618 Fib resistance levels.

A breakout of the triangle would also indicate a break out of the $ 41,200 resistance zone, so a move towards $ 48,200 is expected.

BTC Triangle

BTC Chart By TradingView

Future movement of BTC

The wave count is not entirely clear. Both the bullish and bearish scenario possibilities remain intact.

The bearish scenario indicates that BTC is currently in the fourth wave of a five wave bearish momentum.

This is supported by the rejection of the downstream parallel channel (red icon).

A breakout of the triangle would likely confirm this, giving potential targets near $ 24,800 and $ 20,000.

A rally above the wave 1 low (red line in the image below) would likely invalidate this possibility.

Read more

BTC Bearish count

BTC Chart By TradingView

The bullish scenario suggests that the ABC correction has been completed and the price will head higher. This would be confirmed by a move above the wave A low at $ 47,000 (red line), as that would invalidate the possibility of bearish momentum.

Therefore, a rise to the $ 48,000 resistance zone, as stated above, would confirm that the correction and the bottom are at.

Due to the daily time frame readings this seems to be more likely.

For BeInCrypto’s previous analysis of bitcoin (BTC), click here.

The post Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate after bouncing from the support it was first seen on BeInCrypto.