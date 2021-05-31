Bitcoin (BTC) consolidates near long-term support

Bitcoin (BTC) price temporarily halted the ongoing correction with a bounce off a long-term retracement support level.

Although long-term indicators remain bearish, short-term signals suggest a rebound will occur.

BTC completes a weak weekly close

Last week, BTC stopped its downtrend. Created a small bullish candle with a bullish close. The bounce occurred right at the 0.5 Fib support level at $ 34,350.

However, technical indicators are bearish. The MACD has given a bearish reversal signal, the RSI has fallen below 50, and the Stochastic Oscillator has made a bearish crossover (red icons).

The last time all three occurred was in September 2019. Therefore, it is possible that the current movement is similar to that of September 2019. Another similarity between these two movements is the bounce between the support levels of 0, 5-0.618 Fib, which further strengthens the comparison

Due to the sharpness of the correction, a kind of rebound would be expected, at least in the short term.

At that time, BTC was in wave two (red), which is usually corrective. Therefore, it would make sense that BTC is currently in wave four, which is also usually corrective.

BTC Weekly

BTC daily indicators turn bullish

Unlike the weekly chart, the daily time frame offers mostly bullish readings.

The RSI has generated three bullish divergences and has completed a bottom swing of the oscillation. Also, the MACD has given a bullish reversal signal. Lastly, the Stochastic Oscillator is moving higher, although it has not yet made a bullish crossover.

The 0.382 and 0.5 Fib levels provide resistance. They are at $ 41,260 and $ 44,760 respectively.

Therefore, unlike the weekly time frame, the indicators on the daily chart are decidedly bullish.

BTC Daily Movement

Future movement of Bitcoin

The short-term chart shows a descending resistance line that has been holding since May 20. It is currently at $ 39,000. Also, there is a potentially ascending support line in place. Together, they create a symmetrical triangle, which is considered a neutral pattern.

This adds to the confusion as it shows a neutral reading, which does not align with the daily or weekly time frames.

Therefore, a breakout of this pattern is required to determine the direction of the trend.

Descending Resistance

