Bitcoin (BTC) bounces off $ 31,000 after sharp drop

Bitcoin (BTC) has been declining since it broke from a symmetrical triangle on June 7.

Although it started a strong rebound at $ 31,000, it is likely that the low has not yet been reached.

Bitcoin breaks down

On June 7, BTC broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, and proceeded to reach its lowest daily close since January.

However, it created a long lower wick and it bounced. The wick was similar to those created on May 19 and 23 (green icons).

Also, there are some bullish signals, such as a possible bullish divergence on the RSI.

However, the Stochastic Oscillator is close to making a bearish crossover again.

The main support zone is at $ 27,000, which is the 0.618 Fib support level when measuring all the bullish movement.

Future movement of BTC

Despite the bounce, the six-hour chart does not offer any bullish signals. Both the MACD and the RSI are falling. The first is negative while the second is below 50.

Additionally, there are two major resistance levels, at $ 33,600 and $ 35,450. BTC is currently within the first.

Unless it manages to overcome this resistance and validate it as support, we cannot consider the short-term trend to be bullish.

BTC short-term

BTC wave count

The wave count suggests that BTC is in the third (black) wave of a bearish momentum that started with the triangle breakout.

Currently, it is in sub-wave four (red), potentially completing a fourth wave of retracement. Upon completion, BTC is expected to resume its bearish move.

A rise above the high of subwave two at $ 36,800 (red line) would likely invalidate this possibility.

BTC Wave count

