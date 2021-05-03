Bitcoin (BTC) bounces and indicators signal bullish continuity

The price of bitcoin (BTC) rebounded impressively last week, giving strong signals of long-term bullish continuation.

BTC is expected to keep moving higher, resuming its uptrend.

BTC weekly movement

BTC rallied impressively last week, creating a bullish engulfing candle in the process. This suggests that buyers are back in control after the sale that briefly drove the price below $ 50,000 two weeks ago.

Technical indicators are also bullish. The RSI has generated a hidden bullish divergence, a strong trend continuation signal. Furthermore, the stochastic oscillator has bounced, invalidating a possible bearish crossover.

The MACD is losing momentum but continues to rise. Therefore, the long-term trend of BTC is likely to remain bullish.

BTC Weekly Movement

BTC chart by TradingView

Higher minimum leads to continuation

The daily chart is equally bullish. Price has already created a higher low and is moving higher

Technical indicators on the daily chart are also bullish.

The MACD is rising and almost positive, the RSI has crossed above 50, and the Stochastic Oscillator is moving up and is close to making a bullish crossover.

Therefore, BTC is expected to continue to move higher.

BTC Daily Movement

BTC chart by TradingView

Bitcoin wave count

The wave count indicates that BTC remains in long-term bullish momentum (white) that started with the March 2020 low.

If so, the two most likely targets for the top of all momentum are at $ 81,300 and $ 102,300. These targets were found using a Fib projection on waves 1-3.

BTC Wave Count

BTC chart by TradingView

The tally suggests that the entire move since February has been a large flat correction. Flat corrections are usually followed by a strong breakout.

This fits both the count and the daily indicator readings.

Read more

BTC Channel

BTC chart by TradingView

Technical analysis conclusion

BTC is likely to have just started the fifth wave of its long-term bullish momentum. This is supported by both the price movement and the readings of the technical indicators.

For BeInCrypto’s previous analysis of Bitcoin (BTC), click here.

Post Bitcoin (BTC) bounces and indicators signal bullish continuity was first seen on BeInCrypto.