Bitcoin breaks final resistance as Ethereum returns to $ 2K

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The two largest cryptocurrencies review significant price levels and sellers are quickly disappearing from exchanges’ order books.

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly hit $ 60,000 on April 2 in the latest installment of its slow grind back to all-time highs.

BTC / USD 1-hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: Tradingview

BTC price reaches $ 60,000

Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed bullish trends that remain overnight for BTC / USD, with local highs of $ 60,110 on Bitstamp.

A correction brought the pair closer to $ 59,000, circling $ 59,500 at the time of writing.

The sustained higher levels mean that Bitcoin has effectively canceled the sudden drop from earlier this week, while continuing to trade in a defined corridor.

For popular trader Crypto Ed, the outlook was for $ 60,000 to disappear as resistance based on decreased selling pressure on exchanges. Over $ 70,000, however, you may have to wait longer.

“I mentioned the target of BTC $ 73k and ETH $ 2300,” he wrote on Friday.

“From what I see now, ETH is on the right track. BTC is not yet convinced that it will hit that target in this cycle, but I think we will see strong momentum above 60k (soon). “

Others are more optimistic, with short-term estimates including $ 68,000 and $ 73,000 and 2021 targets topping $ 288,000.

BTC / USDT (Binance) buy and sell levels as of April 2. Source: Material indicators

“The ~ $ 57,500 area turned down BTC in February. But it looks like BTC turned this exact same level at a support a couple of days ago, “fellow Twitter trader Rekt Capital added.

“Now it’s about moving on from here. And we’re seeing a follow-up today. “

Ether at $ 5,000 “inevitable”

Crypto Ed touching Ether (ETH) comes as the largest altcoin by market cap touched $ 2,000 for the first time since February 20.

After diving in line with Bitcoin price action, ETH / USD formed again over the past week, seeing almost constant higher highs on daily time frames to near its all-time high of roughly $ 2,040.

ETH / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

As Cointelegraph reported, the price targets for Ether are now more bullish than ever and include $ 2,600 below, with $ 5,000 and even $ 10,000 at stake.

The amount of ETH held by exchanges, such as BTC, has fallen dramatically this year.

Exchange reserves ETH vs. ETH / USD. Source: CryptoQuant