Bitcoin banking against inflation

Each generation has its asset class, could Bitcoin be that of the current era?

Adulthood never looked so good. (Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash)

W hen Julio Rodríguez was a young boy who fondly remembers the Sunday dinners that his mother prepared.

Returning from soccer practice on a Sunday afternoon, Rodríguez would be greeted with the familiar aroma of his mother’s barbecue.

The son of a university professor, Rodríguez remembers growing up quite well, and what most would consider, decidedly middle class.

But in the mid-1970s, Rodríguez, who was just starting elementary school, began to notice that things in his family were changing.

Instead of the premium cuts of roast her mother made on Sunday nights, trimmings were used.

Instead of a bottle of wine, her parents would now share a small jug.

And while Rodríguez was still too young to know better, around him, Argentina’s once abundant economy was sinking under the combined weight of excessive public spending, large wage increases, and gross inefficiencies.

In the 1980s, Argentina’s debt had grown to more than three-fifths of production.

And Buenos Aires’ attempts to control inflation by artificially fixing the peso to equal the value of the dollar not only failed but caused inflation to briefly cross 1,000% per year.

Successive regimes attempted to control inflation through price and wage controls, cuts in public spending, and restriction of the money supply.

But those measures failed when in 1982, in an effort to distract a frustrated public, Argentina waged an expensive and ultimately ill-conceived war with the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands.

And while millions of Argentines, particularly those with fixed incomes, like Rodríguez’s father, saw the real value of their income plummet, the asset many turned to was gold.

The question now that central bankers, particularly the US Federal Reserve, show that they are willing to tolerate increasing levels of inflation, is whether or not investors should seek hedging against inflation.

Wither Wander the Dollar?

Over time, the dollar closely follows an inverse relationship to US inflation expectations and is due to the fact that a weaker dollar is inherently inflationary, because it undermines the purchasing power of consumers, investors, and holders of money. US debt

Monetary and fiscal policies geared towards a weaker dollar could go a long way to reducing the debt burden through this inflationary effect, because a dollar loaned by the US government today is worth much less when Washington eventually ( if it ever does) pays you back if inflation is high.

Fiscal stimulus also tends to weaken a currency’s medium-term prospects.

And with the Biden administration targeting a new $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package after liquidating the $ 1.9 trillion, the White House is showing an appetite to keep writing checks regardless of whether the Federal Reserve You can collect them sometime.

The prospect of higher deficit spending in the US To combat the economic effects of the pandemic and fund other national priorities (because if you are going to borrow money, you could also borrow as much as you can), such as infrastructure, the prospect will be maintained Medium-term for the dollar toned down and is potentially supportive for assets like gold and Bitcoin.

But bullion or bitcoins?

In the absence of alternatives to gold, one would expect that, given inflation concerns, gold should be rising, but it hasn’t.

Despite the widespread belief in a new wave of reflationary economic growth and a historic amount of money printing, which is normally inflationary, gold has underperformed.

Why is that?

The demand for gold can be attributed to its perception as an asset against fiat currency degradation: if people are concerned about the long-term purchasing power of government-issued coins, they will be prepared to pay more for gold, which is considered a store. of value.

But the past year has seen the emergence of a viable alternative to gold: Bitcoin.

As Bitcoin has risen in investor awareness, so has the growing chorus of voices touting its ability to act as a check against fiat currency debasement.

And the election of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has only helped increase the popularity of Bitcoin.

Driven by fears of a sharp turn to the left, more investors are betting on Bitcoin in anticipation that a free-spending Democratic-led government in the US will generate systemic waste that has the potential to damage value in the long run. dollar term.

But beyond the anecdotal, there is circumstantial evidence that some of the money that would otherwise have gone to gold has gone to Bitcoin.

Since last May, a steady outflow of gold funds and gold-based ETFs (exchange-traded funds) coincided with larger flows into Bitcoin.

And while not all of the money coming out of gold has gone to Bitcoin, a large part of the change has.

Institutional investors, particularly family offices, are making the decision to allocate at least some money to Bitcoin as a hedge against a fiat collapse.

Because while you may hope you’ll never have to use an apocalyptic shelter, you’re glad you built it if the zombie apocalypse ever hits.

And Bitcoin’s performance over the past year has also shown close alignment with bond yields, something gold used to do until relatively recently.

When bond yields rise, so does Bitcoin, implying that the leading cryptocurrency directly benefits from so-called “reflation trading,” the belief that inflation is just around the corner.

The same should be true for gold: winning when inflation fears rise and sliding when those fears subside.

However, the opposite appears to be happening.

While Bitcoin has been positively correlated with inflation fears, gold appears to be negatively correlated, and the current momentum in Bitcoin looks a lot like a bid to hedge against currency debasement, via a measured transfer of gold.

Bitcoin’s most recent pause also appears to have coincided with the bond market pause.

Although the benchmark yield on 10-year US Treasuries spiked in late February, it has since stabilized, essentially moving sideways, much like Bitcoin’s move just below the US. $ 60,000.

So could Bitcoin be the “precious” that miners really should be working on instead of the shiny stuff?

It can definitely be

Gold at least has an intrinsic use as a raw material for jewelry.

The value of Bitcoin lies in its ability to create a parallel value system that could potentially one day replace established regimes.

But as history has shown, rulers generally do not accept that their regimes are challenged.

The fact that central banks are now in a race to issue their own digital currencies should be telling: it is common to make fun of what is feared first, before appropriating its best parts.

But central bank-issued digital currencies are missing the point behind Bitcoin’s promise: the certainty and finality of value.

Bitcoin was cleverly designed so that the supply of new Bitcoin will shrink over time; It’s deflationary by design, but that will also reduce the incentive to spend Bitcoin, something that could ironically see its value rise.

Monetary inflation, which is closely related to the degradation of the fiat currency, translates into an increase in the valuations of financial assets.

Both factors work in Bitcoin’s favor.

As investors hold on to more Bitcoin in anticipation of its price surge, currency inflation, which chases the price of fewer assets, works in Bitcoin’s favor.

To date, the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan have increased their debt holdings to nearly $ 24 trillion, representing 55% of the aggregate GDP of their economies.

This stimulus from the world’s four largest central banks has created an inordinate amount of liquidity in global capital markets, boosting the valuation of everything from stocks to cryptocurrencies.

As long as central banks continue their strategy of adding liquidity (and due to the amount of debt they have created, they have few alternatives), investors can expect more volatility with risk asset valuations and fiat currency degradation, factors that will probably be played. well to the Bitcoin narrative.

But perhaps where Bitcoin really shines is that it is not strongly correlated with any other asset, inflation or not.

Bitcoin’s consistently lower correlation reinforces its higher diversification potential over a variety of business cycles, providing efficient diversification to hedge portfolio inflation risk, while providing broad potential for improvement.