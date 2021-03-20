Bitcoin ATMs grew 20% in 2021

The number of Bitcoin ATMs has doubled compared to last year. The figure has reached almost 17,000 ATMs worldwide.

The number of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs increased more than 20% in 2021, a sharp jump that has occurred in tandem with the market rally. This increase occurs when Bitcoin is a few thousand dollars below its all-time high of $ 61,000.

Coin ATM Radar data shows a significant increase during the first quarter of 2021. Especially in the North American continent. The total number of Bitcoin ATMs is 16,966, about 2.5 times more than in early 2020.

The United States accounts for more than 80% of Bitcoin ATMs. But the figures show that the number of ATMs is growing in Europe. Genesis Coin is the largest manufacturer of Bitcoin ATMs. It has 38% of the market share, followed by General Bytes, with 27% of the market share.

Bitcoin ATMs, although they are comfortable and allow anyone to buy the asset, have the disadvantage that they charge quite high fees. However, their growing number indicates that there is a demand. Which alone can help your adoption. Users can use both debit and credit cards to purchase it.

BBVA Spain contradicts itself by advising its clients not to invest in Bitcoin

Jorge Gordo, Director of Private Banking at BBVA Spain, said during an interview with several executives of the most important banks in Spain on the occasion of the 9th Annual Private Banking Forum for INVESTMENT that he does not advise his clients to invest in Bitcoin. However, he assured that they will continue to promote the Bitcoin project that they started in a branch in Switzerland.

As ironic as it may seem, banks do not want to be left out of the Bitcoin rally, which is why they prefer to allow their clients to invest in crypto assets through their platforms, while covering their backs by telling them that it is wrong to do so.

Jorge Gordo explained that the main reason why they do not advise investments in Bitcoin is due to the lack of regulation and the volatility it has, which makes it a “complex instrument” and not an investment asset.

Paradoxically, BBVA will continue to offer Bitcoin sale and custody services at the Swiss branch. However, for now they will not allow it in Spain until the CNMV finalizes the regulation proposal on which they have been working for a couple of months.

Brazil Stock Exchange approves two new cryptocurrency ETFs in Latin America

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, or CVM, this week approved two cryptocurrency ETFs: one 100% Bitcoin and another made up of five cryptocurrencies, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC).

For QR Asset Management, manager of the Bitcoin-only ETF, the product could accelerate the launch of a similar product in the United States. Since the CVM, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, are part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO.

The two ETFs will trade on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, or B3. According to the Brazil Journal, two of the country’s main banks, Itaú and BTG Pactual, have already declared that they will offer the Hashdex ETF to their clients.

The QR ETF will trade at B3 with the ticker QBTC11. While the Hashdex will have HASH11 as a ticker. HASH11 ETF trading is expected to start this month. While the QBTC11 ETF is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021.

In the case of the QR ETF, the index used to calculate the price of Bitcoin will be the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related