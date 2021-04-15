Bitcoin at $ 64,000 is awesome, but it’s just the beginning, says market analyst

Compartir

Bitcoin (BTC) continues its roller coaster ride of scaling new heights. The top cryptocurrency by market capitalization has made history by breaking the $ 64k level, a destination not seen in its twelve year history. BTC is trading at $ 64,650 at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency trader Michael van de Poppe thinks that Bitcoin at $ 64,000 is incredible, but this is just the beginning.

Some analysts have pointed out that BTC’s current bull run is just the tip of the iceberg, as acknowledged by the pseudonymous analyst “Plan B”, who recently revealed that BTC’s uptrend is far from over, based on the 200-week moving average. and metric performed in chain.

Plan B also stated that an increase to $ 100,000 was looming. Michael van de Poppe echoes this sentiment by stipulating that if Bitcoin holds the $ 60k level, then the ascending routine will continue.

Bitcoin futures open interest surpasses $ 27 billion

According to on-chain metric provider Glassnode:

“Bitcoin futures open interest on major exchanges hits record highs of over $ 27 billion as BTC hits new ATHs.”

Crypto data firm IntoTheBlock also noted that open interest from perpetual BTC exchanges reached a new ATH of $ 18.15 billion.

Huge institutional investments have fueled Bitcoin’s current rally. For example, Meitu, a Chinese application development company that specializes in photo editing and video processing software, recently announced the purchase of an additional 175.6 Bitcoins for $ 10 million, bringing its total BTC reserve to more than 940 coins.

In early February, US electric car maker Tesla Inc bought $ 1.5 billion worth of BTC with the intention of further diversifying and maximizing returns.

As Bitcoin continues its record moves, the future seems to have a lot in store for the leading cryptocurrency, as recognized by market analyst Joseph Young, who is confident that the big difference between BTC’s bull run in 2017 and 2021 is that not all are heading towards the Exit.

Image Source: Shutterstock