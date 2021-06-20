Bitcoin at $ 135k in December is worst-case scenario according to Stock-to-Flow model

In the worst case, predicting the price of Bitcoin (BTC) using Stock-to-Flow analysis could see the cryptocurrency hit $ 135,000 by December 2021 according to PlanB

In a recent tweet, PlanB stated that:

“Bitcoin is below $ 34,000, sparked by Elon Musk’s energy FUD and China’s mining crackdown.”

The analyst further reiterates his opinion when using the S2F model, saying:

“There is also a more fundamental reason why we see weakness in June, and possibly July. My worst case scenario for 2021 (price / based on on-chain analysis): August> 47,000, September> 43,000, October> 63,000, November> 98,000, December> 135,000 ”.

Best-case scenario sees Bitcoin at $ 450,000

While PlanB reiterates that the current pricing model is the worst case, analyst still believes that BTC could break its previous all-time high in October. It also indicates that BTC could hit $ 135,000 before the end of the year.

PlanB commented further in their tweet, offering a price prediction at best:

“My base case and best scenarios! hint: at best, $ 450,000 in December “

In this sense, PlanB expects that, in the worst case, BTC will reach $ 135,000 in December, with a potential to reach $ 450,000 at best.

The stock-to-flow model is based on the BTC valuation model, which was inspired by Nick Szabo’s concept of unforgettable scarcity. The model measures the scarcity and price of Bitcoin over time.

Other price predictions

Recently, Perianne Boring told CNBC that Bitcoin could reach $ 288,000 according to the same model, noting:

“Stock-to-flow says that Bitcoin should be priced from $ 100,000 to $ 288,000 this year. We have 12 years of data on stock-to-flow in Bitcoin. If measured against the US dollar, there is a 94% correlation between stocks and flows. “

Nexo co-founder Antoni Trenchev recently spoke with Bloomberg and gave his price predictions, saying that BTC would hit $ 100,000.

Trenchev also stated that he hopes other countries will follow El Salvador to convert BTC into legal tender in the future.

The post Bitcoin at $ 135 thousand in December is the worst-case scenario according to the Stock-to-Flow model was first seen on BeInCrypto.