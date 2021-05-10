Bitcoin arrives at El Corte Inglés: register Bitcor for possible operations with ‘cryptos’

In the same way that El Corte Inglés certifies every year the arrival of spring with its very popular slogan, in a way that the change to the flowery season is not marked by the calendar but by department stores, the new brand Bitcor, which the distribution chain has recorded, could be a huge step to legitimize the adoption of cryptocurrencies and bitcoin. The company directed by Marta Álvarez is in full digital transformation and, according to various media, in March began the procedures to patent this name and the phrase “Bitcor El Corte Inglés “.

Both the word game that combines the distinctive suffix of all the company’s branches and the popular world ‘crypto’ and the slogan are being processed at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO, for its acronym in English).

In this registry, it is necessary to add a classification of the type of activity, where the specific group would be for the ‘type 36’, which includes “financial, monetary and banking services; insurance services, real estate matters”. In fact, several newspapers speculate with a own cryptocurrency to carry out transactions within the group, which could be some new corticoles or a project like Facebook’s Diem -before Libra- that puts the world financial system and the sovereignty of central banks in check.

As the newspapers speculate, it is most likely a token of type ‘utility’, created by a company to be exchanged in the future for access to its services, such as a coupon, which should be pegged to the euro.

On the other hand it fits, it could be framed in the El Corte Inglés’ new strategy in the world of finance, as a further step on the road started when in March it signed an agreement with the payments giant Mastercard to launch its first universal card. This service expands the traditional bank card of the group that has 1.5 million users and is usually used to defer payments, and turns them into bank customers, so it will compete directly with the largest in the sector, such as Banco Santander, BBVA, Caixabank and Sabadell.