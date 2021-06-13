Bitcoin and regulation: impact of regulation on cryptocurrencies

The proposal of the international banking regulators to consider Bitcoin as a risk asset drives this cryptocurrency towards a conventional financial plan and hits the crypto universe, according to Vildana Hajric and Yakob Peterseil at Yahoo Finance.

On the other hand, it would also make it costly to keep digital tokens for banks on their balance sheets and delay wider adoption of crypto assets.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision proposed that a 1,250% risk weight to a bank’s exposure to Bitcoin and certain other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin jumped on the announcement, then erased the gains. It was trading around $ 36,200 as of 10:30 am in Hong Kong on Friday.

“The only consistency has been volatility: there were big spikes, tons of excitement, followed by big sales, “he said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co., on the movements of Bitcoin. “If you believe in that, you’re probably going to put up with the volatility, but if you’re alone because it seems like the most attractive way to get a quick buck, that volatility will be difficult to deal with.”

The ruling sparked a series of reactions in Wall street and other financial centers around the world.

Luke Sully, CEO of Ledgermatic, specialist in treasury technology:

“It is news that both Bitcoin advocates and critics will declare a victory. Show that Bitcoin is now a recognized asset class with risk management parameters for banks, but these same parameters could be a potential deterrent given the onerous capital requirements that can make it a nasty business.”. There are some assumptions underlying this risk weight, the most obvious is that the price can reach zero and investors could lose their entire allocation. Capital requirements also do not protect bank clients from transaction, settlement and currency volatility. “

David Tawil, President of ProChain Capital, a crypto hedge fund:

“For me, all of this, together with the IMF, is just a way for those entities to get involved in the conversation. In terms of putting these requirements in place, it is going to go ahead and, for now at least, take the traditional banks that are traditionally regulated by these regulatory entities essentially out of this game and that will allow more and more alternative players, who are not regulated. , go ahead and pull later. A regulator has very few advantages and a huge disadvantage: it’s like being a cop. You want to protect people. So the further you can go in terms of activity-stopping accommodation measures, the better. And so, I think for the first time they are being inserted. This certainly does not mean the end of cryptocurrencies, the end of Bitcoin.“.

Marc Chandler, Chief Market Strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex:

“I don’t think these things are good or bad in and of themselves, it depends on the goal. It is not decentralized, it is very concentrated. Crypto was born in a time when we had very extreme wealth and income disparities. How can it not reflect that? Most of the Bitcoin that is owned by wallets has more than 100 Bitcoins, that is, more than 300,000 dollars, how many Americans have 300,000 dollars to invest in cryptocurrencies instead of retirement money?“

Matt Maley, Chief Market Strategist for Miller Tabak + Co .:

“Obviously, the stricter capital requirements make banks have more capital available, which can have an impact on their profits. The committee says that due to the risks involved, cryptocurrencies are very volatile, you must have more capital available to protect against falls. If banks are going to have a harder time keeping these cryptocurrencies on their books, in theory they will be less likely to be the same type of size than otherwise. “

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo said in a Bloomberg TV interview with Matt Miller:

“He’s being hammered, but you know what? It is being treated like any other riskier asset, such as subprime loans, CDOs, derivatives, or structured products. And it is a new product. It has not been tested through economic cycles. It has not been tested through liquidity. “

