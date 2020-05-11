All eyes are on the halving, Bitcoin halving that just happened a few minutes ago, which has historically been associated with a significant price increase. This week in the world of cryptocurrencies and the like, Bitcoin enthusiasts prepared for the halving of the block.

Likewise, the Libra Association appointed its first CEO. In the real world, many countries began to facilitate measures designed to counter the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, after their citizens clamored for freedom. But why live in the real world when you can wallow in the world of cryptocurrencies?

Bitcoin struggling at $ 8,500 after halving

The halving is that the amount of Bitcoin miners receive for creating new Bitcoin will be halved. Called halving, it occurs about every four years and has historically been associated with a price increase.

While those who are not “Bitcoiners” mock cynicism in the highly publicized event. Others are preparing for the cut by buying lots of Bitcoin and preparing exchanges. The price even hit $ 10,000 several times a few days ago, before a sudden “flash” two days ago brought prices down by about 15%.

Despite that drop, he tries to fight to stay above $ 8,500.

Bitcoin’s new addresses have increased by almost 50% since the beginning of this year. That is, from 643 thousand to approximately one million. Also, Bitcoin’s hashrate hit its all-time high before halving, meaning miners are working harder than ever and Bitcoin’s market cap has topped $ 170 billion. This indicates that the market is full of activity before halving.

In the opinion of the experts

Investors, analysts and experts are divided on whether Bitcoin’s halving will increase its price

Some have stated in different media that nothing exciting is going to happen. This is how Simon Peters, a market analyst at trading company eToro, stated that investors who bought in Bitcoin’s small downturn could start selling them. This action could deflate the price of Bitcoin.

Analysts believe there is a 70% chance that a pullback and a quick sell will be seen right after Bitcoin’s halving. At the moment, this is not happening. Therefore, it may be that prices are again in the range of $ 7,000 – $ 8,000 before they can rise again.

On the other hand, Aaron Henshaw, who is CTO of Bison Trails, said that it is foolish to try to predict the future price of Bitcoin. But that the markets have become more efficient. All this because there is more money in the markets and there are also more experienced participants.

Similarly, there are more people and slightly more complex products. For this reason, such a crazy race may not be seen, he said. Which would mean that Bitcoin’s halving would not bring the price down much.

There are several optimistic analysts with the halving of Bitcoin

However, other experts said that Bitcoin halving will have a positive impact on the price of it. Among them we have Pankaj Balani, who is CEO of Delta Exchange. He said that traders on the exchange have been “extremely optimistic” and that many think that Bitcoin would exceed $ 11 thousand, something that has not yet happened despite having already done the halving.

Likewise, Sinjin David Jung, who is the managing director of the Blockchain International Monetary Reserve, thinks. It states that there are the largest acts of quantitative easing in all markets and Bitcoin halving is happening at the same time.

Since most non-US currencies are falling, you could forget about the $ 10,000 Bitcoin. Since this is going to be Bitcoin’s singularity convergence. However, even if Bitcoin’s halving itself doesn’t cause a price spike anytime soon, it will attract more users to the crypto space.

This is the view of the executive director of Binance.US, Catherine Coley, says that in Binance US, the user registry has been tripled in recent months. Trust in legacy institutions has been shaken by this unprecedented economic crisis. So major financial players and consumers in general are seeing the great opportunity for financial freedom and the benefits that digital assets offer.

Although the price of Bitcoin is never predictable, some analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s growth. This as more and more people get involved. So all eyes will remain directly on Bitcoin these days.

Paul Tudor Jones is bullish on Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s halving has even brought in major investors. One of them is Paul Tudor Jones, a legend in Wall Street circles, who wrote a few days ago in a letter to investors that Bitcoin is a smart investment.

In the letter, he stated that “At the end of the day, the best strategy to maximize profits is to own the fastest horse … If I am forced to forecast, my bet is that it will be Bitcoin.”

He also clarified that he is not an advocate of Bitcoin ownership in isolation, but acknowledges its potential in a period when everyone has the most unorthodox economic policies in the modern history of the planet.

His conclusion is a response to the large amount of money printing that has occurred since the coronavirus pandemic, which has left him “speechless.” It is an unprecedented expansion of each form of money unlike anything the developed world has ever seen.

For this reason, Bitcoin’s inflation is determined by its own encoded monetary policy. This is how Bitcoin’s halving makes it the only tradable asset in the world that has a known fixed maximum bid. Given the rapid move towards digital forms of cash, Jones believes Bitcoin is a great store of value for the tough times ahead.

The Libra Association gets a CEO

While Bitcoin has its week, month, and year, the Libra Association, the controversial, somewhat stable cryptocurrency network led by Facebook, this week named its first CEO.

His name is Stuart Levey, who will begin work this summer, after leaving his current position as Chief Legal Officer for HSBC. He used to be the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. A position he held in both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.

A partner at Andreessen Horowitz, who was responsible for sourcing Levey, believes he is ready for the job. In his words, he says Levey possesses the rare combination of an accomplished leader both in government, where he enjoyed bipartisan respect and influence, and in the private sector. Several colleagues and people who have worked with him have stated.

Levey will have his work done for him from day one. It will supervise the launch of Libra, which is scheduled for the second half of this 2020. All this after the delays, since it was originally supposed to launch in the first half of the current year. If it ever launches, since Libra has faced a huge overhaul by regulators and private companies, who are concerned that Facebook and a group of companies are trying to become the world’s central bank.

Some companies have withdrawn from the project

The value of the Libra coin is linked to a basket of fiat currencies, the relationship of which is controlled by the Libra Association. That eliminates the power of central banks, which work in the public interest. Similarly, of the 28 companies that planned to join the Association when it was announced in July 2019, eight have withdrawn. Among them companies such as eBay, Visa and MasterCard.

Since then, Libra’s design has been briefly revised. Libra will now pull out a bunch of fixed Stablecoins and the value of the Libra coin will be linked to those stable coins. It is not known if the changes will be enough to calm the anger of regulators. So the Libra Association surely expects Levey to fix things.

Share it with your friends!