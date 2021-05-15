Bitcoin and its energy consumption: is it fair?

The debate about bitcoin and its energy consumption was opened by nothing more than one of the most relevant voices in the world of technology: Elon musk.

The billionaire CEO of Spacex Y Tesla stopped with a tweet the rise in the value of cryptocurrency by questioning the energy consumption that is needed to produce it.

An analysis made by the ecryptocurrency and blockchain specialist, Nic Carter, published in Harvard Business Review opens the conversation and poses a starting question: how much energy does an industry deserve to consume?

Learn more about that market: Cryptocurrencies and blockchain: everything you need to know

Bitcoin and its energy consumption

Carter starts from the approach that gives an answer to such a question it will depend on the utility that each one gives to the product of that industry.

Ensures that those who see in bitcoin a tool to escape the financial system international, as millions of people around the world believe, then any consumption will seem justified.

On the other hand, if it is considered that the cryptocurrency it is a means of laundering resources or build a ponzi scheme mechanism, considered fraudulent, then any consumption will be excessive and unnecessary.

It all depends on our priorities

In a scenario where industries struggle to reduce your non-renewable energy consumption and mitigate their carbon emissionsShouldn’t the cryptocurrency market do the same?

Bitcoin mining is not only a complex activity, but one that requires a vast consumption of energy resources.

According to Carter, one way to provide an answer to the controversy over bitcoin and its energy consumption can be found by comparing yourself to other consumers.

In his text, the general partner of Castle Island Ventures, a venture company that invests in new public blockchain companies, assures that mining bitcoin requires an annual consumption equivalent to that of countries such as Sweden or Malaysia.

This is equivalent to a current consumption of 110 terawatt hours per year, according to the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF).

Another fact to put it into context: the figure is equivalent to 0.55% of world electricity production.

How does bitcoin consume energy?

Elon Musk not only made it clear that the cryptocurrency market is still volatile, ask dogecoin how its values ​​moved with two tweets from the billionaire.

In addition, he put on the world agenda the discussion on How much energy is sufficient or fair for a monetary system to consume?

To advance this dilemma, Carter first proposes to know how bitcoin consumes energy.

For this, it raises the necessary difference between the amount of energy a system consumes and the amount of carbon it emits.

According to the specialist, the first question finds a relatively simple answer.

“You can just look at your hashrate (that is, the total combined computational power used to mine Bitcoin and process transactions), and then make some educated guesses about the power requirements of the hardware that the miners are using.”

Mining and consumption

But it is not the same to estimate carbon emissions than bitcoin and its energy consumption.

The answer is practically a mystery. Carter warns that bitcoin miners are not very open to disclose information, which makes understanding this measurement more complex.

This information has to do with the energy sources that bitcoin miners use in the production of the cryptocurrency.

“The CCAF can guess the energy sources that miners used by country and, in some cases, by province. But your dataset does not include all mining sources, nor is it up to date, which leaves us still largely in the dark on the real energy mix of bitcoin. “

However, the expert offers some data: until December 2019 it was estimated that 73% of bitcoin’s energy consumption came from carbon neutral sources, mainly from the hydroelectric industry.

Another data from the CCAF is totally uneven, as it considers that the consumption of bitcoin from coal energy is 39%, which opens another debate on the amount of carbon emissions.

Production does not equal consumption

Energy consumption in the production of bitcoin is only one variable in the proposed equation, the other has to do with the energy used in transactions.

It is considered that bitcoin consumes a lot of energy in its transactions; however, Carter explains that this is more of a misconception.

“Once the coins are issued, the energy required to validate the transactions is minimal.”

(Read the original article here)