Bitcoin and Ethereum hit another all-time high

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies, rose to new all-time highs on Tuesday. According to information recorded by our Crypto Online tool, the price of Bitcoin is trading at USD 63,242, growing by 4% in the last 24 hours. For its part, Ethereum stands at USD 2,334 registering an increasing variation of 7.38% during the same period.

All this indicates that both cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum reached another all-time high. Recall that this event occurs just one day before Coinbase officially begins listing its shares on the US stock exchange through NASDAQ.

Analysts also associate this sudden increase with greater institutional participation in the cryptocurrency market. Especially highlighting the recent purchases made by Grayscale. The announcement made by MicroStrategy in which it will pay the members of its board of directors with BTC. And that TIME magazine now accepts payments with Bitcoin and makes the decision to save these funds instead of exchanging them for fiat money. Just as Tesla announced at the time.

Other currencies with notable increases

Among other notable cases in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum. During this April 13 we have Ripple’s XRP, which is trading at USD 1.78 per unit at the time of publication with an increase of 24% in the last 24 hours.

The cases of TRON (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), EOS, Terra (LUNA), AAVE and other exponents also stand out. Which capitalize gains of more than 8% this April 13.

Miami nightclub accepts Bitcoin as nightlife cautiously returns

Upscale nightclub E11even Miami announced Tuesday that it will soon begin accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for drinks, merchandise, and other services. According to the official announcement, the list of supported cryptocurrencies will include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, and Dogecoin.

To provide the new payment method, E11even has partnered with a major cryptocurrency processing company. But it did not specify the name of the payment processor.

“With the tremendous growth and relevance of cryptocurrency together with Mayor Francis Suarez leading the charge of Miami’s tech boom. We felt it made sense to introduce cryptocurrency as an option for our guests to pay for their night out, ”said E11even creator and CEO Dennis DeGori. “E11even is dedicated to always staying ahead, and we believe that cryptocurrencies are here to stay,” he added.

According to the Miami Herald, the crypto payments are part of the club’s post-pandemic reopening on April 23. After E11even closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MicroStrategy Announces Board of Directors Bitcoin Bonuses Instead of Cash

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced Sunday that its board of directors will now receive bonuses in Bitcoin instead of cash.

A modified Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission revealed MicroStrategy’s decision to forego cash bonuses and instead use Bitcoin to compensate members of the company’s board of directors. The modified presentation reads:

“In the future, directors who are not employees will receive all fees for their service on the company board in Bitcoin instead of cash.”

Bitcoin and Ethereum hit another all-time high, how far do you think they will go? Let me know in the comment box.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related