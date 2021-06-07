Bitcoin 2021: Mega conference in Miami

June 7, 2021 June 7, 2021

Miami is gearing up for a cryptocurrency revolution, starting with Bitcoin 2021, a two-day crypto conference touted as the biggest bitcoin event in history.

It kicks off June 4 with a star-studded speaker roster that includes Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and cryptographer Nick Szabo. The event is expected to have more than 12,000 in-person attendees from more than 250 companies.

Bitcoin 2021

While the conference remains largely American and male-dominated, with 80% of attendees belonging to those categories, it has managed to capture representation from all walks of life, be they venture capitalists (10%), civil servants. top management (25%), crypto enthusiasts (35%) alike.

The breakdown of conference attendees suggests that the majority of them (65%) are between 21 and 34 years old.

The two-day conference will address various topics such as investing in the bitcoin system, the future enabled by bitcoin, the prospects for the creative economy, creating banking systems for the unbanked community, and more.

The conference comes at a time when the city has seen an increase in investment inflows, with more than $ 972 million invested last year through 57 deals. This is a steep increase from 2018 when the city signed more than 105 deals, but raised just $ 678 million.

Fueled by announcements from major venture capital groups and hedge funds such as Blackstone Group, Citadel and Blumberg Capital, which recently opened offices in Miami, the city gained traction in the tech community.

Added to this was SoftBank, the world’s largest technology investor, which launched its ‘Miami Initiative’, a $ 100 million fund to promote local tech startups in the city.

Mayor Francis Suárez, for his part, leaves no stone unturned to make his city a global center for cryptocurrencies.

“It is an exciting time and I believe that this is the future of our world. And if we want to be a technological city, in Miami we have to take advantage of these opportunities to differentiate ourselves and get ahead of our competition, “he said.

All that remains to be seen is how Florida fares in terms of establishing a favorable legislative framework for this fervor for cryptocurrencies. Mayor Suarez indicated that Florida is looking toward Wyoming, another US state that recently allowed the listing of crypto assets in a portfolio without having to appoint a separate administrator.