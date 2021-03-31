Bitch, let’s go to Florida. A24 Presents: ‘Zola’ Triler

A24 presents the official trailer for ‘Zola‘, second film by director Janicza Bravo, responsible for both’ Lemon ‘and an episode of’ Atlanta ‘,’ Mrs. America ‘or the’ Them ‘of Amazon.

Based on a series of tweets from A’Ziah King turned into an article by David Kushner, the film follows a young “stripper” named Zola who befriends another “stripper” named Stefani, and with whom they go on a trip to Detroit to Florida that will end up turning into hell.

Taylour Paige and Riley Keough as Zola and Stefani lead the cast of this production presented (successfully) at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival that will hit North American theaters on June 30. Regarding outside the United States, the film will be distributed by Sony Pictures.

