“Bitch” in Bahrain during the race

After seeing the discussions that have arisen after the victory of Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain, it is necessary to unify criteria in the “VAR” in the highest specialty of motorsport

March 29, 2021 (17:15 CET)

Verstappen overtook Hamilton in off-track race

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a month for free with no obligation

If in football there is talk of differences in criteria to interpret the same action, in F1 something even worse happened. They changed the criteria midway through the “game.” In qualifying, you couldn’t go outside the limit of the track because you were buying time. For the race they authorized to go out of bounds at Turn 4. But Lewis Hamilton’s insistence on using the “off track” and Red Bull’s complaints changed the criteria with the race quite advanced, which in itself is incredible.

But the most incredible thing is the penalty to Max Verstappen for using the off-piste for a few meters, when he had already passed Lewis Hamilton. He did not use it to benefit and overtake the Mercedes, but rather slightly went off once he was already in front.

The regulation article by which Max Verstappen would have been sanctioned if he had not returned the position, indicates that the off-track cannot be used to overtake and gain position. In this case it is clear that Red Bull was in front and overtaking was already consummated when he left, as Lewis Hamilton had done countless times throughout the race.

Max Verstappen has already overtaken Lewis Hamilton when he leaves the track

If in the end the title is decided by less than seven points, it will be necessary to remember that there has been tongo at the beginning of the championship. It is the same scenario where a Georges russell A mysterious puncture, which everyone doubts existed, deprived him of victory, but above all it deprived the British of that image on the podium by raising the cup, something that Mercedes F1 could not allow, so as not to damage the image of Lewis Hamilton. However, Daimler would have seen with good eyes that to win you have to have a Mercedes, whether driven by a driver who had never scored, or by the seven-time world champion.

Max Verstappen, after returning to position, could have waited a little for Lewis Hamilton to pass him, leaving room in another corner for the Briton to use the dirty area, or on the long straight, to be able to take advantage of the DRS of his Red Bull and not dirtying the wheels, which is what Verstappen did when pulling out on the straight after Turn 11.

Fernando Alonso in Austin 2016

Fernando Alonso leaves the track (Austin 2016) once he has overtaken Sainz

Fernando Alonso overtook Carlos Sainz in Austin in 2016, he went off the track and was not penalized. The maneuver that forced Max Verstappen to return the position to Lewis Hamilton is very similar to the one carried out by Fernando Alonso overtaking Carlos Sainz in Austin in 2016. Fernando Alonso went under braking after overtaking Carlos Sainz to gain a few meters, knowing that that in the escapement he could come out with even more grip than if he braked normally. Obviously, if it had been Baku, Monaco or Singapore, Fernando doesn’t even try that way. The McLaren blocked the brakes, went widely through the loophole and came back with an advantage, since without that loophole there, the Spaniard would never have accelerated braking in such a way. He knew he was going to go straight, but he also knew that with the overtaking consummated that was no longer an off-piste to overtake, but an off-piste rolling ahead. This is precisely what the FIA ​​argued for not sanctioning Fernando Alonso after Toro Rosso’s complaints.