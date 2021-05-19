Bit2Me launches the first Spanish investment fund specialized in blockchain and cryptocurrencies

Bit2Me continues to take steps forward to normalize investment in crypto assets, this time via a fund that will specialize in cryptocurrencies and the blockchain industry led by various experts.

Today, May 19, Bit2Me has launched the first Spanish investment vehicle specialized in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, baptized under the name Bit2Me Capital. This investment vehicle will offer investment capital to startups and entrepreneurs as well as accelerators and private investors.

Bit2Me Capital will focus on investing and betting on blockchain and FinTech companies and startups, BeInCrypto was informed in a note. These companies may have a relationship with cryptocurrencies, as well as possess technological infrastructures that can benefit the blockchain ecosystem. The end goal is clear, The aim is to create a competent industry with a Spanish headquarters that can stand up to any European or American competitor.

Spain blockchain

The way to make investments will be through pre-seed, seed and series A rounds in various startups that are developing new cryptocurrencies or tokens, algorithms, smart contracts, mining, DAO, DeFi protocols, liquidity pools, NFT and all those elements that give meaning to the revolution of the crypto universe.

The management of Bit2Me Capital will come from the hand of experienced experts

Bit2Me Capital will be managed by Leif Ferreira and Andrei Manuel, founders of Bit2Me; Rodolfo Carpintier, entrepreneur and key Internet figure in Spain, as well as investor in his day in Tuenti and BuyVIP, both companies sold to Telefónica and Amazon. Also part of the team will be Pablo Casadio, an investor with more than 20 years of multinational experience in various fields FPA & BD for the Otis Group, FSO at E&Y and Capital Markets at PWC. To close, they will also have the collaboration of Koh Onozawa, entrepreneur and director at Docuten.

Bit2Me’s experience in the sector aims to offer a guarantee to promote this project, both due to the maturity of the brand itself and the network of contacts that it has woven around it.

Before the news, the CEO of Bit2Me reserved a few words:

“We are at a new turning point in human history, in the midst of a global crisis with almost 8 billion people living on this planet. We will emerge from this crisis with innovation and technology. Spain must play a fundamental role, and all of this will happen through major digital transformations. Our mission through Bit2Me Capital is to accompany those entrepreneurs willing to continue improving the planet through solutions that give people more opportunities and make them freer. We are not like traditional capitalist funds, we look for transgressive companies “

The post Bit2Me launches the first Spanish investment fund specialized in blockchain and cryptocurrencies was seen for the first time in BeInCrypto.