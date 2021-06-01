Bit2me and Coolmod offer Bitcoin as a means of payment in the gaming industry

The Spanish company for the sale of computer equipment, Coolmod, has confirmed that it offers from today, May 31, the possibility of paying using Bitcoin.

On the last day of May, the Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, Bit2me, announced its recent alliance with Coolmod to facilitate Bitcoin as a means of payment for its entire range of computer products.

The company is based in Almazora, Castellón, but extends throughout the Spanish territory in online shipments. In order to accept BTC, it will use the infrastructure provided by Bit2me. Bit2me clients will enjoy advantages if they buy on the platform as they are exempt from paying mining fees and will also enjoy an instant transfer of their BTC, how the company announced on its Twitter channel.

How does the payment method work with Bitcoin?

The reference company in the world of modding and liquid cooling, has added this form of payment to the more traditional options. To do this, he has incorporated a specialized processor in your online store that transforms bitcoins into euros quickly, safely and easily. BeInCrypto has verified that currently this payment system is already present in its online trading platform and in operation.

In addition, this system takes into account the fluctuation of the price of bitcoin and includes an explorer of the value of this cryptocurrency in real time, so that the conversion to euros is accurate at all times.

Bit2me has provided Coolmod with the necessary infrastructure so that all technology fans and gamers can acquire a wide variety of computer items, from the best brands on the market, using their virtual wallet for cryptocurrencies and euros.

Will video games be a catalyst for the adoption of cryptocurrencies?

The video game industry can be the natural catalyst to drive blockchain technology to widespread adoption.

Video games are one of the fastest growing sectors in the entertainment industry. According to data from Statista.com, By the end of 2021, there will be more than 2.7 billion regular players worldwide.

Graph showing the steady growth of video game players globally | Source: Statista

This industry has many use cases for cryptocurrencies, as there is a large digital and international market for collectibles and items that would demand a global currency which would also accept micropayments. Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies fall perfectly on this narrative, which is why cryptocurrencies and the gaming industry seem to have a bright future.

BeInCrypto has contacted Coolmod to ask about more details, we will update this article when we get more information.

