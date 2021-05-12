Bissouma, the midfielder who dazzles in England

05/12/2021 at 6:43 PM CEST

It seems that Yves Bissouma’s time at Brighton & Hove Albion has come to an end. In England, from the prestigious ‘The Times’, they report that Mali midfielder has requested the ‘Transfer Request’, the option that players have to request a transfer when by X or by Y they want to change of scene and do not want to be tied to the contract they have signed.

Bissouma, 24-year-old box-to-box midfielder, raised in Mali, developed in France and exploited on the south coast of England, is living its best season. He has settled in the center of the field of Brighton, a team that has fought for permanence and whose game has not been supported by its results.

In the Graham Potter set, where he likes the touch and the good gameThe tough Bissouma has also stood out. His strength and resilience has caught the attention of many teams in England that they miss the profile of Mali. Manchester City could be a good destination for him, with Fernandinho’s contract ending this summer and no renewal in sight. Same case of Liverpool, which has not worked the very expensive Naby Keita and where Georginio Wijnaldum appears at the starting gate, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is not enjoying the minutes he could wait.

Bissouma has disputed 33 games this season and the last 16 as a starter. He has only missed two games and his contribution has been essential so that the team has already saved several days and so that Leo Trossard, Steven Alzate, Adam Lallana and Neal Maupay can play more calmly upstairs.

Everything indicates that these three remaining days will be the last that Brighton enjoys a midfielder who came for just over 16 million in 2018 and that it could go out for more than double that amount, especially if its destination is one of the great ones in Europe.

He still has two years left on his contract and it is already one of the ‘box to box’ that attracts the most attention in England. Yves Bissouma, the dazzling midfielder whose days seem numbered in the ‘Seagulls’.