Bisseger flies over Gstaad and Van der Poel resists

06/09/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

.

Stefan Bisseger (EF Education – Nipo) achieved victory in the fourth stage of the Tour of Switzerland, between St. Urban and Gstaad, over a route of 171 kilometers, after the one that resists as leader the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel, who reached the finish line more than five minutes from the winner.

The 22-year-old Swiss starred in a getaway with the French Benjamin Thomas (Groupama) and the American Joey rosskopf (Rally Cycling) and together they tackled the last kilometers, including the second-rate Saanenmöser pass, ten from the finish line.

In the final meters, through the Gstaad airfield and under heavy rain, the respect shown by the trio of runners made them roll in line without any of them showing their cards until Bisseger allowed Rosskopf to lead the pace and then overcome it with a change of pace to the sprint.

At 23 seconds the Swiss entered the finish line Joel suter (Bingoal – Wallonie Bruxelles) and the squad, with the leader, the Dutch Mathieu Van der poel (Alpecin-Fenix), at 5:16.

This is the second win of the season for Bisseger after the harvest on March 9 in the Paris Nice time trial.

The general classification It remains unchanged and Van der Poel maintains the leader’s jersey with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck) at one second and Swiss Stefan Kung (Groupama) at four. Ivan Garcia Cortina It is sixth at 16 seconds and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (Ineos) seventh to 17. Bisseger snatches the tenth place from Colombian Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-NIPPO).

The day also saw the unexpected abandonment of the entire Wanty team, after detecting a positive for COVID-19 from a member of the team.

The fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland will run between Gstaad and the Leukerbad peak, over a 172 kilometer route, with four ports, one of the first category. .

1011041