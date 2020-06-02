Toluca.— The bishop emeritus of San Cristóbal de las Casas, Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, was shot in a crossfire when he was traveling in a van with his family on a highway in the State of Mexico.

According to a communication written by the bishop himself, on Saturday May 30, he and his family members went to Chiltepec de Hidalgo (his native town) “as we are accustomed to every weekend.”

“After the Volcano, passing Cerro Gordo, before El Capulín, some people from a small car came, in the opposite direction to ours, chasing those in a van, perhaps to assault them or we don’t know why, and they shot them. One of those shots, as we were coming between curves, hit the windshield of my car, in front of me, who was a co-pilot, punctured it and part of the bullet was embedded in my neck. ”

The bishop confirms that his state of health is good thanks to the fact that he quickly had an intervention with a doctor in Chiltepec and that the bullet only embedded itself in his throat along with some crystals from the car.

Arizmendi, who is a prolific writer among the bishops of Mexico, had no greater damage to his mouth cords; He even points out that he was able to celebrate Sunday in a parish behind closed doors and with his family.

His companions also suffered no serious damage from the shooting that hit his vehicle: “They just took the big scare; only my sister Coca, who was in the seat behind me, received a small blow from a fraction of the bullet in her leg, but without causing an injury, but only the blow. ”

“We went to Chiltepec, where a doctor healed me, took out the bullet, sutured my neck and hand. I am miraculously well, thanking the Lord and the Virgin. “

The bishop emeritus resides in Toluca and for his return from Chiltepec, the Government Secretariat of the State of Mexico sent protection for the return of the bishop and his relatives: “We entrust ourselves to your prayer. We are all exposed to different viruses. “

The information has been corroborated by the Press office of the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM).

In this way, Bishop Arizmendi supports the complaint made the previous week by the Bishop of Apatzingán, Cristóbal Ascencio, about other viruses that plague Mexicans such as violence, poverty and corruption.

