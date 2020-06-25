The Bishop of Cuernavaca affirmed that COVID-19 is a divine punishment for homosexuality, for which the HRC Morelos issued a recommendation

The Morelos Human Rights Commission issued a recommendation to the state government for the bishop of Cuernavaca in which he accused the homosexuality and the abortion of the COVID-19.

On March 22, during Sunday mass, the Bishop Ramon Castro Castro He assured that the coronavirus pandemic is a cry from God to humanity for the ‘social disorder’ of abortion, violence, corruption and homosexuality.

Let the children wait to see what gender they want to be, that a boy decides that he wants to be a girl or a girl that wants to be a boy, ah geez, surely God says’ hey, children, where are you going? hit you to see if you react like that, son, ‘”he said.

The Bishop’s statement was taken by members of the LGBT collective as a ‘hate speech‘, for which they filed a complaint with the CDH Morelos.

After analyzing the case, Human Rights of Morelos issued a recommendation on Monday to the secretary of the state government to instruct the appropriate party to promote the tolerance and the respect of human rights of all sectors that may be vulnerable, but particularly of groups of sexual diversity or LGBTTTIQ + community, urging in writing opinion leaders, religious associations and groups, particularly the Catholic Church, to refrain from issuing hate messages or speeches that incite violence or discrimination.

He also called on the authorities to promote a campaign against discrimination of the homosexual community and that the commitment not to repeat the facts, among other actions, be made public.

Recommendation_V3-081-2020

With information from López-Dóriga Digital